Amazfit X smartwatch with AMOLED display, 24/7 heart tracking launched

The watch packs a 3-section motherboard connected through FPC and curved 220mAh battery so that the watch wraps comfortably around the wrist. The battery, as the company claims, will last up to 7 days on a single charge and can be recharged with a magnetic charging cable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:55 IST
For health monitoring and fitness tracking, the Amazfit X comes with a BioTracker PPG sensor for 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels, 24x7 sleep monitoring, and stress monitor. Image Credit: Indiegogo

  • AMOLED display
  • 92-degree curvature
  • Full metal unibody
  • 7-day battery life
  • Magnetic charging
  • 24x7 heart rate monitoring
  • GPS + GLONASS

The Huami Amazfit X concept watch which was unveiled last year has been launched in China and is available for pre-order via the Xiaomi Youpin e-commerce platform for CNY 999 (approx. Rs 10,700). The watch has two color variants- Eclipse Black and New Moon Gold.

Back in April 2020, the smartwatch went live on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and the project ended successfully in late June with the support of over 11,000 backers who helped to raise Rs 141,867,577 (nearly USD 2 million). The Amazfit X is currently under production and the first batch of the smartwatch will be shipped starting early October.

Amazfit X: Specifications and features

The Amazfit X boasts a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with a 92-degree flexible curve, 326ppi, and 400-nit brightness. Ditching bulky buttons and crowns, the watch adopts a pressure-sensitive sensor with embedded linear motor, giving it a minimalistic design. The watch case is made from titanium alloy while the bands are made of fluororubber.

The watch packs a 3-section motherboard connected through FPC and curved 220mAh battery so that the watch wraps comfortably around the wrist. The battery, as the company claims, will last up to 7 days on a single charge and can be recharged with a magnetic charging cable. Further, the smartwatch is water resistance up to 50 meters.

For health monitoring and fitness tracking, the Amazfit X comes with a BioTracker PPG sensor for 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels, 24x7 sleep monitoring, and stress monitor. The watch offers nine sports modes that include indoor fitness, pool swimming, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, walking, outdoor running, treadmill, elliptical, and open water swimming.

Additional features include GPS and GLONASS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, message and call notification, sedentary reminder and event reminder, Do Not Disturb mode, wake-up alarms, and weather forecast. The Amazfit X is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or later and iOS 10 or above versions.

