Performance improvements to make Chrome tabs 10 pct faster: Google

Other improvements include improved URL sharing for Android users who can now quickly copy a link, send it to Chrome on other devices, and send links through other apps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:47 IST
The new update will also improve Chrome's PDF functionality that Google says will allow you to fill out and save PDF forms with your inputs and if you open the file again, you can pick up where you left off. Image Credit: ANI

New features and performance improvements including 10 percent faster tabs will make it easier and faster for you to organize, browse and get things done in Google Chrome, the search giant said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The new update will also improve Chrome's PDF functionality that Google says will allow you to fill out and save PDF forms with your inputs and if you open the file again, you can pick up where you left off. Other improvements include improved URL sharing for Android users who can now quickly copy a link, send it to Chrome on other devices, and send links through other apps. Further, users can also print the page or generate a QR code to scan or download. The new feature can be accessed from a new QR icon in the Chrome address bar on a desktop.

"Today we're sharing a number of improvements, including tabs that load faster and new features that let you organize and find them easily. We hope all these updates will make it easier and faster to browse and get things done in Chrome. We prioritize keeping Chrome stable, so features sometimes take time until they roll out to every browser," Google's Alex Ainslie wrote in the blog post.

New features include:

  • Tab Previews: Currently in Chrome Beta, it allows users to hover over a tab and quickly see a thumbnail preview of the page
  • Touch-friendly tabs: When using the laptop in tablet mode, it will be easier to flip through the tabs, organize and hide them when you don't need them. This feature will first hit Chromebooks
  • Suggestions (for Android): When you start typing a page title into the address bar, you will see a new suggestion to switch to the tab you already have opened
  • Tab groups: It will allow you to group your tabs together and label them with a custom name and color. Google said this was the most popular feature request from those using tab groups

