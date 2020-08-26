Performance improvements to make Chrome tabs 10 pct faster: Google

New features and performance improvements including 10 percent faster tabs will make it easier and faster for you to organize, browse and get things done in Google Chrome, the search giant said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The new update will also improve Chrome's PDF functionality that Google says will allow you to fill out and save PDF forms with your inputs and if you open the file again, you can pick up where you left off. Other improvements include improved URL sharing for Android users who can now quickly copy a link, send it to Chrome on other devices, and send links through other apps. Further, users can also print the page or generate a QR code to scan or download. The new feature can be accessed from a new QR icon in the Chrome address bar on a desktop.

"Today we're sharing a number of improvements, including tabs that load faster and new features that let you organize and find them easily. We hope all these updates will make it easier and faster to browse and get things done in Chrome. We prioritize keeping Chrome stable, so features sometimes take time until they roll out to every browser," Google's Alex Ainslie wrote in the blog post.

New features include: