Microsoft rolling out August 2020 Xbox One Update with improved Guide

For first-time Xbox gamers, Guide experience has been improved with more tips and tricks that will help them start using Guide pages

26-08-2020
Image Credit: Flickr

Microsoft is rolling out the August Xbox 2020 Update with a variety of improvements including a new landing page for the Xbox Guide and individual volume sliders for party members for a new, unified experience on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles.

The new box interface and experience is being rolled out to Xbox Insiders along with changes to profiles and sign-in. With this update, users will be able to experience some improvements and new features including:

  • Improved Guide landing page: The new Guide landing page will have a cleaner layout along with the option to change the order of the tabs. Important utilities like notifications, search, and audio settings can be easily accessed via dedicated buttons on the bottom of the page. There is a new notifications inbox that integrates all alerts, game invites, and message notifications into a single feed. It includes notifications from across all Xbox apps
  • Text preview and volume control: The August update adds a preview of the text and volume controls for each party member in Parties and Chat
  • Tips and tricks for new gamers: For first-time Xbox gamers, Guide experience has been improved with more tips and tricks that will help them start using Guide pages
  • Revamped Activity Feed: The Activity Feed now focuses on the user-shared content whilst highlighting the screenshots, videoclips, and posts players create. There are shortcuts for easier engagement with posts and for discovering players and games related to the post.

Further, Microsoft is updating the visual look of the console including some changes to the tile shape and fonts.

"Starting this week Insiders will be receiving a visual update to their Xbox One consoles to better match our other experiences on the PC and mobile devices. This includes some changes to our tile shape, fonts, and focus indicator across the experience," Jonathan Hildebrandt, Principal Program Manager of Xbox Experiences, wrote in a post.

