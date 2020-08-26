Facebook's Oculus Connect conference to be hosted online in September

Facebook's annual Oculus Connect conference is slated to be held on September 16 and is getting rebranded as 'Facebook Connect'. The event will be publicly streamed online, a change the social media conglomerate had announced in April.

Connect 2020 will have a mix of virtual and augmented reality news from Facebook. According to The Verge, it will be a first outing for "Facebook Reality Labs," a name that now covers all Facebook's VR and AR efforts.

"Viewers can experience keynotes from Facebook leaders and industry visionaries to hear about the latest innovations in AR/VR and join immersive developer sessions," the Verge quoted Facebook in a press release as saying. (ANI)