Facebook's Oculus Connect conference to be hosted online in September

Facebook's annual Oculus Connect conference is slated to be held on September 16 and is getting rebranded as 'Facebook Connect'.

ANI | California | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook's annual Oculus Connect conference is slated to be held on September 16 and is getting rebranded as 'Facebook Connect'. The event will be publicly streamed online, a change the social media conglomerate had announced in April.

Connect 2020 will have a mix of virtual and augmented reality news from Facebook. According to The Verge, it will be a first outing for "Facebook Reality Labs," a name that now covers all Facebook's VR and AR efforts.

"Viewers can experience keynotes from Facebook leaders and industry visionaries to hear about the latest innovations in AR/VR and join immersive developer sessions," the Verge quoted Facebook in a press release as saying. (ANI)

