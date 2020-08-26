Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pre-booking opens for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ in India

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with 2,560×1,600-px resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,800×1,752-px resolution and an in-display fingerprint reader. Both support an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:52 IST
Pre-booking opens for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ in India
In terms of optics, the Galaxy Tab S7 series features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera that includes a 5-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in India. The Tab S7 series comes with up to 120Hz display, an improved S Pen, octa-core processor, 45W Super-Fast Charging support, and 13-megapixel dual camera.

Starting today, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are available for pre-booking in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver colors. The Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant carries a price tag of Rs 55999 and can be purchased from Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants are priced at Rs 63,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively and will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Consumers can avail a cashback up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards and Rs 10,000 discount (on MRP) on the Keyboard Cover on pre-booking the Tab S7. Similarly, on pre-ordering the Tab S7+, they can avail up to Rs 6000 cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards and Rs 10,000 discount on the keyboard cover.

Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with 2,560 x 1,600-px resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,800 x 1,752-px resolution and an in-display fingerprint reader. Both support an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. In terms of optics, the Galaxy Tab S7 series features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera setup that includes a 5-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery and the Tab S7+ with 10,090mAh, both supporting 45W Super-Fast Charging technology. Additional features onboard the devices include WiFi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0, Quad speaker sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos, ultra-low latency S Pen.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Revenue official caught taking bribe of Rs 25,000 in Panna

A revenue official was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a businessman to dispose of an encroachment case in Madhya Pradeshs Panna district on Wednesday, an official said. A case against the businessman f...

Vedanta moves SC against Madras HC order refusing opening of Sterlite copper plant

Mining giant Vedanta moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Madras High Court order refusing to allow reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which has been closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns. ...

Bulgarian justice minister resigns amid anti-graft protests

Bulgarias Justice Minister Danail Kirilov has tendered his resignation, the government press office said on Wednesday, amid criticism of his efforts to stem corruption. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, under street pressure to quit himself, w...

Gaza reports first community coronavirus death

Gaza health officials have reported the first death from COVID-19 since authorities detected community transmission of the coronavirus earlier this week. A wider outbreak in the blockaded territory, which is home to 2 million Palestinians, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020