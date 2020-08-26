Pre-booking opens for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ in India

Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in India. The Tab S7 series comes with up to 120Hz display, an improved S Pen, octa-core processor, 45W Super-Fast Charging support, and 13-megapixel dual camera.

Starting today, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are available for pre-booking in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver colors. The Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant carries a price tag of Rs 55999 and can be purchased from Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants are priced at Rs 63,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively and will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Consumers can avail a cashback up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards and Rs 10,000 discount (on MRP) on the Keyboard Cover on pre-booking the Tab S7. Similarly, on pre-ordering the Tab S7+, they can avail up to Rs 6000 cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards and Rs 10,000 discount on the keyboard cover.

Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with 2,560 x 1,600-px resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,800 x 1,752-px resolution and an in-display fingerprint reader. Both support an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. In terms of optics, the Galaxy Tab S7 series features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera setup that includes a 5-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery and the Tab S7+ with 10,090mAh, both supporting 45W Super-Fast Charging technology. Additional features onboard the devices include WiFi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0, Quad speaker sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos, ultra-low latency S Pen.