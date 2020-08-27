Registrations open for Sony PS5 console pre-order reservations

Japanese tech giant Sony has opened registrations for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console pre-order reservations in the United States. The pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to the PlayStation website.

It is noteworthy to mention that not everyone will be selected for the pre-order invitations, only a limited number of customers, based on previous interests and PlayStation activities, will receive an invitation. Those invited will receive a selection notification e-mail with the pre-order expiration date, time, and other instructions from the company.

"There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation. Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast," says the official website.

Notably, the PS5 console pre-order reservations are limited to 1 per PSN ID due to limited quantities and high demand.

The PlayStation 5 console, the successor to the PlayStation 4 will be launched this holiday season in regular and Digital Edition along with other accessories. The key features of the upcoming game console include- ultra-high-speed SSD, Tempest 3D Audio Engine, ray tracing, fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with 120Hz output, support for HDR technology and 8K output.