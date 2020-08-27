Realme 7 series arriving next week in India: Expected specs and price

The Realme 7 series will be launched at 12:30 PM on September 3 in India, the Chinese phone maker said on Thursday. The series comprising Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro is confirmed to come with a 65W SuperDart charging solution and 64-megapixel quad camera setup.

The series is also confirmed to feature a punch-hole cutout that will house the selfie snapper. As teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Seth, the Realme 7 Pro will likely come with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Blind order sale for the series is beginning today and will last till September 2 with a pay deposit of Rs 1,000. Realme 7 buyers will get a coupon worth Rs 100 while Realme 7 Pro buyers will get coupon Rs 500-Rs 1,000. Order will be dispatched only after buyers pay the remaining balance between Sept 3 - Sept 15.

The name's 7... #realme7Introducing India's Fastest Charging technology & 2nd Generation 64MP Quad Camera to the mid-range segment.Get ready to #CaptureSharperChargeFaster.Premiering #realme7 & #realme7Pro at 12:30 PM, 3rd Sep. on our official channels.https://t.co/GocO44SynR pic.twitter.com/Xmot7CKjnI — realme (@realmemobiles) August 27, 2020

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Realme 7 is said to come in Mist Blue and Mist White color variants. The phone will come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, Realme 7 Pro will be coming in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver colors and with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

realme 7 series RAM+ROM & color options have been revealed by @byhimanshu -realme 7Colors: Mist Blue & Mist WhiteStorage: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB & 8GB+128GB-realme 7 Pro Colors: Mirror Blue & Mirror SilverStorage: 6GB+128GB & 8GB+128GBIndia launch happening in early Sept. — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) August 21, 2020

Realme 7/7 Pro: Specifications (expected)

The Realme 7 is tipped to come with 90Hz IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Its Pro variant is said to come with 60Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 720G chipset and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. Both the phones will house a 64MP quad-camera system.