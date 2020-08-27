Asus integrates Nokia’s OZO Audio technology into ZenFone 7 Series

Asus' newly-launched ZenFone 7 Series has integrated Nokia's OZO Audio technology to enhance the sound experience for its users. The cutting-edge audio technology has been designed and licensed specifically for smartphones and cameras, Nokia said in a press release.

The ZenFone 7 Series' triple microphones work with OZO Audio to elevate audio quality. The OZO Audio portfolio of smartphone software includes:

Audio 3D: Captures natural, spatial sound recordings in selective direction

Audio Focus: Eliminates distracting background noise to focus on the most important audio

Audio Zoom: Allows users to dynamically identify and amplify sounds to correspond with a zoomed video

Audio Windscreen: Reduces wind distortion and brings crystal-clear audio quality in windy conditions.

"We're really excited to continue our collaboration with ASUS. OZO Audio has become the standard for audio capture across all ASUS smartphones launched this year, enhancing user experience in recording, and providing a sharper, true-to-life audio perspective of the memories they capture using their ASUS devices," said Jyri Huopaniemi, Head of Technology Licensing, Nokia Technologies.

ZenFone 7 Series that includes the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro made its debut in Taiwan on Wednesday. The new smartphone series comes with a 90hz AMOLED display, a triple flip camera module that flips back and forth as per the need, Snapdragon octa-core processors and 5,000mAh battery.