Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

In Horizon, people can explore constantly growing virtual worlds, discover new things, team up with others to take on challenges or design your own world with intuitive discovery and distribution tools, all in virtual reality.

28-08-2020
Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers
Image Credit: Oculus

The invite-only beta for Facebook Horizon, a virtual reality space where you can explore, play, and create with friends is ready for virtual explorers and will be available on Oculus Quest and the Rift Platform starting in the US and Canada.

Horizon made its debut at Oculus Connect 6 developer conference in September 2019 and since then the company has been testing it with creators who have built all sorts of pioneering experiences that beta users can try out in the platform from today.

"We've been testing Horizon with an early group of creators. And in the coming weeks, we'll start bringing some people from the waitlist into Horizon's invite-only beta. We're excited to share what we've been working on and continue building Horizon with you—this is just the start," Facebook said in a post.

Video Credit: Facebook

In Horizon, people can explore constantly growing virtual worlds, discover new things, team up with others to take on challenges or design your own world with intuitive discovery and distribution tools, all in virtual reality.

For safety and privacy, Facebook said it is launching several new features that will make it easier to submit reports and address issues. For instance, players can enter a personal Safe Zone through their wrist menu at any time and access safety measures while Quick Controls allow them to instantly mute, block or report people and content around them. Additionally, players can set boundaries to control how close other players can be to them and their avatar.

We can't wait to continue building Horizon with you. We've got a long and exciting road ahead, and feedback from the community is an essential part of the journey. Don't feel like you need to meet some popularity benchmark, or cater to what you think other people want. Make something that you want, and your originality and uniqueness will shine through and inspire others. Above all else, have fun!

Sunny Ammerman, Horizon creator

