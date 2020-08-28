Redmi 9A India launch set for September 2; first sale on Sept 4
The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor along with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:29 IST
- 6.53" HD+DotDrop display
- 5000mA battery
- 13MP AI camera
The Redmi 9A will officially be launched in India on September 2 with the first sale to take place on September 4, the Chinese phone maker said on Friday. Key highlights of the phone include a 6.53 HD+ display, 13MP rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.
#DeshKaSmartphone!देश का स्मार्टफोन!இந்த தேசத்தின் ஸ்மார்ட்போன்!দেশ কা স্মার্টফোন!ദേശ് കാ സ്മാർട്ഫോൺ!దేశ్ కా స్మార్ట్ఫోన్!ದೇಶ ಕಾ ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್ಫೋನ್!#Redmi9A is launching on 2nd September 2020!👉 Get notified: https://t.co/UtbNlCawJM pic.twitter.com/wiDvN96N7l— Redmi India - #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) August 28, 2020
The Redmi 9A was launched in Malaysia alongside the Redmi 9C in June 2020 at MYR 359 (approx. 6,350). The smartphone comes in three color variants- Carbon Grey, Sky Blue and Ocean Green.
Redmi 9A: Specifications
The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor along with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via a Micro USB port. There is a 13-megapixel AI rear camera with HDR and portrait mode and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.
Network and connectivity options onboard the phone include 4G LTE, WiFi802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Further, the phone features AI face unlock for quick authentication.
