Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redmi 9A India launch set for September 2; first sale on Sept 4

The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor along with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:29 IST
Redmi 9A India launch set for September 2; first sale on Sept 4
Image Credit: Redmi

HIGHLIGHT

  • 6.53" HD+DotDrop display
  • 5000mA battery
  • 13MP AI camera

The Redmi 9A will officially be launched in India on September 2 with the first sale to take place on September 4, the Chinese phone maker said on Friday. Key highlights of the phone include a 6.53 HD+ display, 13MP rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Redmi 9A was launched in Malaysia alongside the Redmi 9C in June 2020 at MYR 359 (approx. 6,350). The smartphone comes in three color variants- Carbon Grey, Sky Blue and Ocean Green.

Redmi 9A: Specifications

The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor along with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via a Micro USB port. There is a 13-megapixel AI rear camera with HDR and portrait mode and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Network and connectivity options onboard the phone include 4G LTE, WiFi802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Further, the phone features AI face unlock for quick authentication.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to unveil bronze statue of Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis

A bronze statue of Indian doctor Dwarkanath Kotnis, who is revered in China for his contributions during the Chinese revolution headed by its founder Mao Zedong and the World War II, would be unveiled outside a medical school in North China...

Max India lists at Rs 80 on BSE

Shares of Max India debuted at Rs 80 on the BSE after business conglomerate Max group relisted its arm on the bourses for trading on Friday. The stock opened at Rs 80 on the BSE, but later dipped below the opening price and touched lower ci...

Scholar schemes by Indian Government makes Nepali students dream come true

Dipesh Tharu had completed his intermediate-level studies from a science college in Kathmandu with distinction. He wanted to pursue his future as a civil engineer and wanted an internationally recognised graduation degree when a scholarship...

Doubleheader begins Mets-Yankees 5-game series

Since the introduction of interleague play in 1997, the New York Yankees and New York Mets have produced numerous notable moments during 122 regular-season games and for five games in the 2000 World Series. The teams are about to embark on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020