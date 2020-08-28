Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max detailed specs leaked

Apple is expected to launch its new smartphone series at the fall event which normally takes place in September but this year it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 disruptions. The iPhone 12 series is rumored to have three models- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Ahead of the official launch, many details regarding the upcoming series have surfaced online. Most recently, a tipster shared screenshots showing detailed specifications of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to which, the phone will come with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and will be powered by A14 Bionic Chip with Fourth-generation neural engine.

Ok guys, here it comes.Sorry Timothy.Check this thread.Coming a lot of screenshots. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 27, 2020

In terms of optics, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature a triple camera system with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens which will be assisted by a wide-angle and telephoto lens. There will be a LiDAR sensor that was previously confirmed by another reliable leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser who shared screenshots of the production validation testing (PVT) model of the phone.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate with the option to switch between the high (120Hz) and adaptive (60Hz) refresh rate. The upcoming phone's camera will support 4K video recording at 120fps and 240fps, Enhanced Night Mode, Advanced Noise Reduction and zooming capabilities.

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro MaxWant video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

Further, the Pro models are said to support 5G connectivity.