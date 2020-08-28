New updates make Google Assistant Snapshot more helpful

Google has rolled out several new features to Assistant Snapshot including voice command functionality, a summary of important tasks and helpful recommendations for dinner, activities and podcasts.

Launched in 2018, Google Assistant Snapshot offers proactive suggestions and personalized information based on the time of day, location, and users' recent interactions with the Assistant.

Here are the newly-added features:

Summary of important tasks

With the latest update, users will now start to see a summary of important tasks other than essential information like commute times and reminders to pay your credit card. For instance, reminders for upcoming birthdays and holidays will now appear on the top. The Snapshot will adjust according to the time of day and users' interactions with Google Assistant.

Tailored recommendations based on individual preferences

Users will now see tailored recommendations based on their preferences for recipes, podcasts and even nearby restaurants that deliver. Recipe recommendations will be offered during different times of the day.

Voice functionality

Previously, to see important information, users had to activate Google Assistant by tapping on the bottom left corner icon but now they can get started just by saying "Hey Google, show me my day". This functionality is live for English language users and will roll out to additional languages in the coming months.

Notifications from Google Assistant

For important information such as flight and event updates, upcoming bills and due date reminders, Google Assistant will send a notification to make sure users don't miss it. Google said that it will add notifications for upcoming birthdays in English-speaking markets. When users tap on the notification, they will be taken to the related Snapshot card to take action with suggestions like calling, texting or even singing a personalized birthday song.