Left Menu
Development News Edition

5G could add $3.3 trillion of socio-economic value in LatAm by 2035: Report

The report titled “Why 5G in Latin America” stresses that  5G is essential to Latin America as the region lags its global peers in productivity and economic growth, both of which will be enhanced by digital transformation and significantly enhanced broadband communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 29-08-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 08:54 IST
5G could add $3.3 trillion of socio-economic value in LatAm by 2035: Report
It also underscores the need for digitalization of essential sectors such as healthcare, emergency services, manufacturing, and supply chain in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

5G, the fifth-generation wireless technology could add USD3.3 trillion of social and economic value by 2035 and a USD 9 trillion improvement in productivity in Latin America, according to a new report from global technology research and consulting firm Omdia and Nokia.

The report titled "Why 5G in Latin America" highlights the long-standing issue of broadband penetration gap whilst stressing that 5G is essential to Latin America as the region lags its global peers in productivity and economic growth, both of which will be enhanced by digital transformation and significantly enhanced broadband communications. It also underscores the need for digitalization of essential sectors such as healthcare, emergency services, manufacturing, and supply chain in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5G is much more than access. With 5G, the security of telecommunications networks will be even more crucial since we will have millions of sensors connected per square kilometers. When we develop equipment in Nokia, we are addressing network security right on the architecture. We deploy a process we call Design for Security, which means safety and trustworthiness are integral to our products rather than patched on top

Osvaldo Di Campli, Head of Latin America for Nokia

Further, the report throws light on how 5G impacts both consumers and enterprise and why it is vital to the region. According to the report, Brazil will see the largest total gain with USD1.216 trillion of 5G Economic impact and an increase in productivity of USD3,084 trillion with the ICT industry being the most affected in the country with a USD 241 billion Economic impact.

The report argues that next-generation 5G connectivity is essential and therefore inevitable in the region and also outlines recommendations for Service Providers and policy-makers for getting 5G ready and pushing fiber deeper into the network.

The full report can be accessed here.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Party election to pick PM Abe's successor around Sept. 15, media say

Japans ruling party will choose Prime Minister Shinzo Abes successor around Sept. 15, Kyodo news agency said on Saturday, after Abe abruptly announced his resignation for health reasons on Friday. The president of Abes Liberal Democratic Pa...

Reyes powers Indians to rout of host Cardinals

Franmil Reyes drove in five runs to power the visiting Cleveland Indians to a 14-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Friday night. Reyes hit a three-run homer, a two-run single and a double. The Indians pounded out 20 hits and drew seve...

Padres roar back to top Rockies

Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer had four hits apiece, Ty France drove in four runs with three hits and Manny Machado had three hits while extending his hitting streak to 10 games Friday night as the visiting San Diego Padres overcame an early 4-0...

The Commonwealth of Dominica Releases Statement on Dawood Ibrahim

ROSEAU, Dominica, Aug. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- This release serves to confirm that Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is not, nor has he ever been, a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, neither through the Citizenship by Investment Programme nor any...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020