Samsung Galaxy M51 now available for pre-order in Germany

On the camera front, the Galaxy M51 has an L-shaped quad rear camera module comprising a 64-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with Live Focus and a 5-megapixel macro lens, both with f/2.4 aperture

Updated: 31-08-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:37 IST
Galaxy M51, Samsung's newest M-series phone is now available for pre-order in Germany. According to the company's official German website, the device has two color variants- Black and White and carries a price tag of EUR 360 (approx. Rs 31,500) for the only 6GB+128GB storage model.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a single central punch-hole that houses a 32-megapxiel selfie camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. While the website doesn't reveal the exact processor, the phone is expected to adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M51 has an L-shaped quad rear camera module comprising a 64-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with Live Focus and a 5-megapixel macro lens, both with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone packs 7,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging technology and runs One UI Core. Other features include Samsung Knox, USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

In India, the Galaxy M51 is tipped to be priced under Rs 30,000.

