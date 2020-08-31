Left Menu
Samsung launches Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs in India

The new ACs are equipped with Wind-Free cooling technology that delivers cooler indoor climate and optimal energy efficiency through up to 15,000 micro air holes. Further, a sensor-enabled sophisticated detection system and display provide users with precise information about cooling and air quality conditions.

31-08-2020
Samsung launches Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs in India
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Monday launched a new range of Wind-Free air conditioners (ACs) with PM 1.0 filtration capability in India. The new line-up ACs are Wi-Fi enabled and are suitable for both residential and commercial applications.

Priced starting Rs 90,000+GST, the new range of Wind-Free ACs are available across offline retail and online channels in three panel variants- 1-way Cassette for unilateral airflow, 4-way Cassette for synchronized air flow in four directions and 360 Cassette for omni-directional airflow.

The 4-step display includes a PM 1.0 sensor and three filters- a Pre-Filter to tackle large dust particles, a Deodorization Filter to ensure an odor-free and clean environment and a washable and reusable PM 1.0 Filter that not only filters ultra-fine dust particles up to 0.3 microns but also sterilizes virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger.

Further, users have the option to install an Ionizer that improves the air-quality by generating active hydrogen and oxygen ions which reduce biological contaminants and reactive oxygen. The PM 1.0 Filter and Ioniser can be installed in existing Samsung ACs as well.

Our latest range of Wind-Free ACs aim to address these concerns with India first PM 1.0 Filter that not only filters dust particles up to 0.3 micron but also sterilizes virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger. Committed to deliver the best experience to our consumers, the new range comes with unbeatable performance coupled with premium aesthetics which not only provide customers with efficient cooling but also protect them from indoor pollutants for a healthier lifestyle

Mr. Vipin Agrawal, Director, System Air Conditioning Business, Samsung India.

