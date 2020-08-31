Samsung launches Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs in India

Samsung on Monday launched a new range of Wind-Free air conditioners (ACs) with PM 1.0 filtration capability in India. The new line-up ACs are Wi-Fi enabled and are suitable for both residential and commercial applications.

Priced starting Rs 90,000+GST, the new range of Wind-Free ACs are available across offline retail and online channels in three panel variants- 1-way Cassette for unilateral airflow, 4-way Cassette for synchronized air flow in four directions and 360 Cassette for omni-directional airflow.

The new ACs are equipped with Wind-Free cooling technology that delivers cooler indoor climate and optimal energy efficiency through up to 15,000 micro air holes. Further, a sensor-enabled sophisticated detection system and display provide users with precise information about cooling and air quality conditions.

The 4-step display includes a PM 1.0 sensor and three filters- a Pre-Filter to tackle large dust particles, a Deodorization Filter to ensure an odor-free and clean environment and a washable and reusable PM 1.0 Filter that not only filters ultra-fine dust particles up to 0.3 microns but also sterilizes virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger.

Further, users have the option to install an Ionizer that improves the air-quality by generating active hydrogen and oxygen ions which reduce biological contaminants and reactive oxygen. The PM 1.0 Filter and Ioniser can be installed in existing Samsung ACs as well.