LG unveils CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector with HDR10, 1.6X zoom

LG Electronics today unveiled a new high-resolution projector, LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser (HU810P), that delivers cinematic quality pictures and easy access to movies released directly to streaming services such as Disney+ and YouTube.

As the name suggests, the projector offers 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution up to 300 inches (diagonally) with a dazzling 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With its dual laser system, the projector covers 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. It also supports 1.6X zoom and popular HDR formats such as HDR10, HLG, Dynamic Tone Mapping.

Our new CineBeam projector performs equally well with bright or dark scenes, elevating picture quality and enhancing the viewing experience to a whole new level. There is currently no other product like it on the market today, a demonstration of how LG continues to deliver innovation that improves lives Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit, LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

LG claims that the projector's laser light source comes with a lifespan of approximately 20,000 hours, making it extremely reliable and durable. It uses LG's new Adaptive Picture Pro technology to deliver crystal clear pictures even in darker scenes and bright rooms. Further, the projector's Irish Mode, with Bright Room Mode and Dark Room Mode presets detects the amount of light in a room and delivers the best picture possible.

The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector supports Real Cinema Mode and TruMotion Mode that adjust the frame rate of the projected image to match the original source at 24Hz. The projector includes WiSA and Bluetooth support for wireless connectivity with home theater audio systems.

It runs LG's newest webOS 5.0 platform for intuitive control and navigation. Other features and connectivity options include Dolby ATMOS, Vertical and Horizontal lens shift, HDMI 2.1 port, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and USB Type-A port.