Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG unveils CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector with HDR10, 1.6X zoom

The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector supports Real Cinema Mode and TruMotion Mode that adjust the frame rate of the projected image to match the original source at 24Hz. The projector includes WiSA and Bluetooth support for wireless connectivity with home theater audio systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:37 IST
LG unveils CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector with HDR10, 1.6X zoom
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics today unveiled a new high-resolution projector, LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser (HU810P), that delivers cinematic quality pictures and easy access to movies released directly to streaming services such as Disney+ and YouTube.

As the name suggests, the projector offers 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution up to 300 inches (diagonally) with a dazzling 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With its dual laser system, the projector covers 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. It also supports 1.6X zoom and popular HDR formats such as HDR10, HLG, Dynamic Tone Mapping.

Our new CineBeam projector performs equally well with bright or dark scenes, elevating picture quality and enhancing the viewing experience to a whole new level. There is currently no other product like it on the market today, a demonstration of how LG continues to deliver innovation that improves lives

Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit, LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

LG claims that the projector's laser light source comes with a lifespan of approximately 20,000 hours, making it extremely reliable and durable. It uses LG's new Adaptive Picture Pro technology to deliver crystal clear pictures even in darker scenes and bright rooms. Further, the projector's Irish Mode, with Bright Room Mode and Dark Room Mode presets detects the amount of light in a room and delivers the best picture possible.

The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector supports Real Cinema Mode and TruMotion Mode that adjust the frame rate of the projected image to match the original source at 24Hz. The projector includes WiSA and Bluetooth support for wireless connectivity with home theater audio systems.

It runs LG's newest webOS 5.0 platform for intuitive control and navigation. Other features and connectivity options include Dolby ATMOS, Vertical and Horizontal lens shift, HDMI 2.1 port, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and USB Type-A port.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga to run in LDP leadership race, source says

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has indicated he intends to run for leadership of Japans ruling party, a source said on Monday, soon after a report emerged that he had won the backing of one of the partys most powerful factions. The ...

Large study finds no link between blood pressure medication and cancer

There is no evidence that blood pressure-lowering drugs increase the risk of cancer, according to the most extensive study conducted on the topic. The late-breaking research is presented on Monday at ESC Congress 2020.Our results should rea...

J-K: Police along with Army arrest three persons who were in contact with Pakistani handler of LeT

Reasi District Police and Army RR unit from Mahore with active support from army intelligence has busted a major Lashkar-e-Taibas LET revival plan in the Mahore area of the district and arrested three persons who were in contact with their ...

Soccer-Benfica handed tough trip to PAOK in Champions League qualifiers

Twice former European champions Benfica were handed a tough match away to Greek side PAOK in the draw on Monday for the Champions League third qualifying round. Red Star Belgrade, the other former champions among the 16 teams in the hat, mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020