Qualcomm, partners complete world's first extended-range 5G NR data call over mmWave

Qualcomm, in collaboration with Casa Systems and Ericsson, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by successfully completing the world's first extended-range 5G NR data call over mmWave, the company announced on Monday.

The call completed at 3.8 kilometers demonstrates mmWave's capabilities to revolutionize the broadband industry and bridge the global digital divide. In a press release, Qualcomm said that the breakthrough will provide global network operators with the reach and performance to offer fixed wireless as a widespread last mile broadband option. They will also be able to utilize their existing mobile network assets to deliver fixed wireless services and expand their service with ease to new areas, from urban to rural.

With this major milestone being the first step in utilizing mmWave for an extended-range 5G data transfer, our collaboration with Casa Systems and Ericsson is paving the way to implement fixed broadband services for broad coverage in urban, suburban and rural environments. Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies

Further, it will expedite the roll-out of fixed wireless access (FWA) customer-premises equipment (CPE) devices to areas that are hard to reach with traditional broadband. Overall, the milestone will enhance fixed broadband services and 5G network infrastructure for wide coverage in urban, suburban and rural environments.

According to the company, the extended-range data call was completed in Regional Victoria, Australia on June 20, 2020. The demonstration utilized Ericsson's Air5121 and Baseband 6630 commercial hardware and a 5G CPE device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with the Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module.

Commenting on the achievement, Steve Collins, senior vice president, access devices, Casa Systems said, "As operators look to close the digital divide and expand broadband services throughout rural, suburban and urban communities, the technology in this data connection underscores the critical role mmWave will play in the global proliferation of 5G networks."