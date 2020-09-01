Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google, Apple launches COVID-19 exposure notifications to phones

Contributing in the fight against COVID-19, Apple and Google are launching a new auto-generated software framework to help states deploy their own contact tracing apps.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:50 IST
Google, Apple launches COVID-19 exposure notifications to phones
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Contributing in the fight against COVID-19, Apple and Google are launching a new auto-generated software framework to help states deploy their own contact tracing apps. According to The Verge, the app developed as an extension of the earlier exposure notification framework, allows public health authorities to avoid the broader development work of launching a standalone app, simply configuring the basic framework to their state's needs.

"As the next step in our work with public health authorities on Exposure Notifications, we are making it easier and faster for them to use the Exposure Notifications System without the need for them to build and maintain an app," The Verge quoted Apple and Google's statement. "Exposure Notifications Express provides another option for public health authorities to supplement their existing contact tracing operations with technology without compromising on the project's core tenets of user privacy and security," the statement further read.

However, the existing applications will not be affected by the new framework, and adopting the framework will not prevent states from launching more involved apps in the future. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Bengals' Mixon agrees to 4-year extension

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon agreed to a four-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth 48 million for Mixon, who was due to hit free a...

Court blocks release of Trump tax returns amid latest appeal

A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a New York prosecutor from obtaining Donald Trumps tax returns while the presidents lawyers continue to fight a subpoena seeking the records. The three-judge panel ruled after hearing brief argumen...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers sanctions on Belarusians for election fraud, violence against protesters

The United States is considering imposing sanctions on seven Belarusians it believes were involved in falsifying the results of the Aug. 9 election and in violence against peaceful protesters, a senior State Department official said on Tues...

Wanting to social distance, biking surges in North America's largest city

Cycling is undergoing a renaissance in the congested Mexican capital, North Americas largest metropolis, and home to over 20 million, as residents seek to social distance and avoid public transportation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020