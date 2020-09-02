LG to unveil its first Explorer Project smartphone on September 14

LG Electronics on Wednesday released a new video teaser for its upcoming smartphone that will be the first device under the company's Explorer Project which seeks to deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences to users.

The new device will be unveiled at a virtual event on September 14 at 10:00 AM (EDT) which will be livestreamed on the LG Mobile Global YouTube channel and the company's official Facebook page.

LG says its Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category created in response to the diverse usage needs of today's smartphone customers and to deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector. It will focus solely on new usability that is discovered with innovative designs.

The South Korean electronics giant is also collaborating with platform partners and industry innovators including Rave, Ficto, Tubi and Korean search giant NAVER to develop unique features for the Explorer Project devices.