iPhone 11 tops list of 10 most shipped smartphones in H1 2020: Report

Apple shipped 37.7 million units of iPhone 11 in the first half of 2020, making it the world's most-shipped smartphone and the single most popular smartphone model of this year, says a new report by global research company Omdia.

The report attributes the success of the iPhone 11 to its lower starting price and the significant hardware improvements it added. Last year, iPhone XR topped the list of 10 most shipped smartphones and this year too Apple managed to dominate the list despite the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, the addition of iPhone SE (2020) to Apple's portfolio helped the company position four other models on the list that include iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max in 5th, 6th, 7th and 10th place, respectively.

The list also features Samsung's mid-end smartphone, the Galaxy A51 that took second place with a total of 11.4 million units shipped in H1 2020. Notably, in 2019, a total of four Samsung models made the top 10 list.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has also been successful in positioning its four models in this year's list, including the Redmi Note 8 (11 million units), Redmi Note 8 Pro (10.2 million units) with 3rd and 4th place respectively and Redmi 8A (7.3 million units) and Redmi 8 (6.8 million units) in 8th and 9th spot.

Meanwhile, Apple also dominated the global smartwatch market revenue in the first half of 2020. The Cupertino-based technology giant captured 51.4 percent shares on strong demand for the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 3 models.