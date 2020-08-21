Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple leads global smartwatch market in H1 2020; followed by Garmin, Huawei

While Apple benefitted from strong demand for the Watch S5 models, Huawei saw healthy demand for the Watch GT2 series and Garmin for its Forerunner and Fenix line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:20 IST
Apple leads global smartwatch market in H1 2020; followed by Garmin, Huawei
Apple Watch Series 5. Image Credit: Apple

Apple continues to enjoy the lion's share of the global smartwatch market revenue with 51.4 percent share in the first half of 2020, despite COVID-19 induced economic disruptions.

According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, the global smartwatch market posted 20% revenue growth in H1 2020 with Apple, Garmin, and Huawei contributing more than 69 percent of the total market revenue.

In terms of revenue, Apple captured a record half of the global market (51.4%), followed by Garmin and Huawei with 9.4% and 8.3% share, respectively. While Apple benefitted from strong demand for the Watch Series 5 models, Huawei saw healthy demand for the Watch GT2 series and Garmin for its Forerunner and Fenix line.

Notably, Europe and North America were the fastest-growing markets for both Apple and Garmin while Huawei benefitted from home market China and Asian markets. In terms of shipment volumes, these were the best selling models by shipment volumes in H1 2020:

  1. Apple Watch Series 5
  2. Apple Watch Series 3
  3. Huawei Watch GT2
  4. Galaxy Watch Active 2
  5. Imoo G3 4G

As for the fast-growing brands, Amazfit and Xiaomi posted health growth, 51% and 41% respectively, due to their expanding portfolios and better geographic reach. On the other hand, South Korean company Samsung faced some headwinds in H1 2020, as per the report.

Smartwatch features that are and will become more popular in future models include heart rate monitoring, cellular-capability, fall detection, and SPO2. One in four smartwatches shipped during the first half has cellular-capability while 60% of the smartwatches feature heart rate monitoring. Further, square form-factor which accounts for almost two-thirds of the smartwatches globally is also gaining momentum as it allows manufacturers to integrate additional sensors and maximize battery capacity.

For more insights on the global smartwatch market, read Counterpoint Research's full report here.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Crawley shines again with half-century in third test v Pakistan

Zak Crawley struck a second successive half-century as England made a positive start to the third and final test against Pakistan, reaching 91 for two at lunch on the first day at the Rose Bowl on Friday.Crawley took 80 balls to reach his m...

West Nile virus outbreak kills two in southern Spain

The death toll in an outbreak of West Nile virus in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia has risen to two, after an 85-year old woman died in hospital, the regional health service said on Friday. Twenty-five people in Seville province h...

EU, Britain trade blame after scant progress towards post-Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union made scant progress towards a deal on future ties in talks this week, and their chief negotiators blamed each other for the stalemate as time ticks down to an end-of-year deadline.Those who were hoping for neg...

Warner Media to investigate 'Justice League' production following 'toxic work environment' claim

American actor Ray Fisher on Thursday local time has announced that Warner Media has launched an investigation into the production of Justice League. The move has been made after Fishers repeated claims, alleging the toxic and abusive work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020