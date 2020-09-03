Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

Google has announced a new artificial intelligence research institute to support human-centered AI development. The search giant has collaborated with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and will provide USD5 million in funding to support the Institute.

The National AI Research Institute for Human-AI Interaction and Collaboration will support interdisciplinary research on a variety of modes of interaction between people and AI such as speech, written language, visuals and gestures and how to enhance these interactions.

"People also support AI systems and their decision making through training data and model design, testing and operation, and continued feedback and iteration on system performance. People and AI systems shape each other, and in order to realize the full potential of AI for social benefit, positive and productive human-AI interaction and collaboration is critical," Google said in a blog post.

Research, tools and techniques developed by the institute will be based on human-centered principles like social benefits, inclusive design, safety and robustness, privacy and high standards of scientific excellence in mind. Further, all research results will be published to advance knowledge and progress in the fast-emerging field.

In addition to the funding, Google will also provide AI expertise, research collaborations, and Cloud support for Institute researchers and educators. Over the last several years, the search giant has been working and publishing hundreds of research papers in this area. The institute is also a part of the company's ongoing efforts to promote innovation and technology leadership.