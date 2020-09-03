Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

In addition to the funding, Google will also provide AI expertise, research collaborations, and Cloud support for Institute researchers and educators. Over the last several years, the search giant has been working and publishing hundreds of research papers in this area. The institute is also a part of the company's ongoing efforts to promote innovation and technology leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:10 IST
Google announces new AI research institute with NSF
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Google has announced a new artificial intelligence research institute to support human-centered AI development. The search giant has collaborated with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and will provide USD5 million in funding to support the Institute.

The National AI Research Institute for Human-AI Interaction and Collaboration will support interdisciplinary research on a variety of modes of interaction between people and AI such as speech, written language, visuals and gestures and how to enhance these interactions.

"People also support AI systems and their decision making through training data and model design, testing and operation, and continued feedback and iteration on system performance. People and AI systems shape each other, and in order to realize the full potential of AI for social benefit, positive and productive human-AI interaction and collaboration is critical," Google said in a blog post.

Research, tools and techniques developed by the institute will be based on human-centered principles like social benefits, inclusive design, safety and robustness, privacy and high standards of scientific excellence in mind. Further, all research results will be published to advance knowledge and progress in the fast-emerging field.

In addition to the funding, Google will also provide AI expertise, research collaborations, and Cloud support for Institute researchers and educators. Over the last several years, the search giant has been working and publishing hundreds of research papers in this area. The institute is also a part of the company's ongoing efforts to promote innovation and technology leadership.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: BJP MLA Fartyal accuses own state govt of joining hands with corrupt contractor

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA from Lohaghat Assembly seat in Kumaon Mandal, Puran Singh Fartyal has expressed anguish against own partys decision to get the Tanakpur-Jauljibi road constructed by an alleged tainted contractor. The MLA said ...

Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

New Delhi, Sep 3 PTI&#160;Cottonseed&#160;oil cake prices on Thursday&#160;declined&#160;by Rs 31 to Rs 1,802 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by pa...

Clevinger will make Padres debut at Angels

Mike Clevinger will be on the mound Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., making his debut for the San Diego Padres against the team that originally drafted him, the Los Angeles Angels. Clevinger, who was traded from the Cleveland Indians ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic overcomes slow start to extend win streakWorld number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside Briton Kyle Edmund 6-75 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday after a sluggish start to remain unbeaten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020