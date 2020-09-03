Switch to have Super Mario 3D World, other classic Mario games

Left Menu
Video game company Nintendo is all set to bring an "enhanced" version of the 'Super Mario 3D World' to the Switch.

Video game company Nintendo is all set to bring an "enhanced" version of the 'Super Mario 3D World' to the Switch. According to The Verge, the developer announced the news on Thursday during a special Mario-themed Nintendo Direct, celebrating the original game's 35th anniversary.

Released on the Wii U in 2013, 'Super Mario 3D World' allows the user to adventure through platform levels with friends. It also added a catsuit, which turns characters like Mario and Luigi into climbing, scratching felines. Along with extra content, Nintendo calls Bowser's Fury, the game is scheduled to arrive on the Switch on February 12, next year.

Nintendo also announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection comprised of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, cited The Verge. (ANI)

