One UI 2.5 update arrives for Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings September 2020 security patch along with several new features including Wireless DeX connection support, WiFi password request, Bitmoji stickers on the always-on display and keyboard enhancements, among others.

The 964MB update comes with build number G973FXXU8DTH7 / G973FOXM8DTH7 / G973FXXU8DTH7 for different models in the S10 lineup which comprises the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 / S10 5G and Galaxy S10+.

Here's the complete changelog for the new software update:

Samsung DeX

Wireless DeX connection support: Wireless connection with TVs through Wi-Fi direct (compatible with Miracast)

Quick Panel DeX: Usage of Samsung Smart TVs released after 2019 is recommended

Screen Zoom and Font Size options are supported to allow customization in various display sizes.

WiFi

If quality information on nearby Wi-Fi routers can be measured, this information will appear as Very Fast, Fast, Normal, or Slow (This feature can be turned on or off in the "Network Quality Information Display's settings).

When attempting to access a Wi-Fi router with a password, a newly added feature now allows the user to request the password of the Wi-Fi router from someone nearby who is saved in their contact list and has already connected to that router (The Request Password button will appear on the Wi-Fi password input screen when you can request a password).

Always On Display

Bitmoji stickers are supported on Always On Display. (Clock style)

Samsung Keyboard

A new feature has been added to the keyboard search feature that allows the user to search YouTube.

Split Keyboard is supported on Landscape mode.

The search function of the "Manage Input Languages" screen in the Keyboard Settings page has been newly updated to make it easy to find keyboard input languages that the user wishes to add or delete.

Camera

The Pro Video feature has been enhanced.

Messages