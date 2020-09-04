WhatsApp to provide regular updates on security issues via dedicated page

WhatsApp has launched a dedicated page where it will provide a comprehensive list of regular security updates and associated vulnerabilities the instant messaging platform may identify.

"We take the security of our users very seriously and we provide industry-leading protection for our two billion users around the world. With every new feature and product we build, we carefully consider the security implications for people that rely on WhatsApp to safely have private conversations," says the new WhatsApp security advisory page.

The Security Advisories page provides a comprehensive list of WhatsApp security updates and associated Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). WhatsApp noted that the details included in CVE descriptions are meant to help researchers understand technical scenarios and do not imply users were impacted in this manner.

Further, the new security advisory page has a disclosure section comprising of the latest updates and an archive section. In its 2020 Updates, WhatsApp revealed six CVEs that were identified this year including in the WhatsApp Business for Android, WhatsApp Business for iPhone and WhatsApp Desktop versions.

WhatsApp said it will not disclose security issues until after it has fully investigated any claims, issued any necessary fixes, and made updates widely available through the respective app stores.