Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp to provide regular updates on security issues via dedicated page

The Security Advisories page provides a comprehensive list of WhatsApp security updates and associated Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). WhatsApp noted that the details included in CVE descriptions are meant to help researchers understand technical scenarios and do not imply users were impacted in this manner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-09-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 11:35 IST
WhatsApp to provide regular updates on security issues via dedicated page
Image Credit: Wallpaper Flare

WhatsApp has launched a dedicated page where it will provide a comprehensive list of regular security updates and associated vulnerabilities the instant messaging platform may identify.

"We take the security of our users very seriously and we provide industry-leading protection for our two billion users around the world. With every new feature and product we build, we carefully consider the security implications for people that rely on WhatsApp to safely have private conversations," says the new WhatsApp security advisory page.

The Security Advisories page provides a comprehensive list of WhatsApp security updates and associated Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). WhatsApp noted that the details included in CVE descriptions are meant to help researchers understand technical scenarios and do not imply users were impacted in this manner.

Further, the new security advisory page has a disclosure section comprising of the latest updates and an archive section. In its 2020 Updates, WhatsApp revealed six CVEs that were identified this year including in the WhatsApp Business for Android, WhatsApp Business for iPhone and WhatsApp Desktop versions.

WhatsApp said it will not disclose security issues until after it has fully investigated any claims, issued any necessary fixes, and made updates widely available through the respective app stores.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Women's Big Bash League to be played in Sydney hub

The sixth season of the Womens Big Bash League WBBL will start a week later than planned but be played in its entirety in a Sydney hub, Cricket Australia CA said on Friday. Travel restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the...

FIR against 102 people for clashing with police in UP's Ballia

An FIR has been lodged against 102 people, including 60 unnamed, for clashing with police in the Rasda area here, resulting in injuries to 12 people, the police said on Friday. An FIR has been registered against 102 people, including 60 unn...

Pak reports 498 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 498 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 297,512, the health ministry said on Friday. The Ministry of National Health Services said the virus also claimed the lives of seven...

22 schools closed in France due to coronavirus - minister

French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday 22 schools were closed in France due to cases of COVID-19. In mainland France there are currenly 12 schools closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is a small figure. Adding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020