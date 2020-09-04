Honor Watch GS Pro offers 25 days of battery life, 100+ workout modes

Left Menu
Talking about the design, the Honor Watch GS Pro has a rugged exterior designed to withstand even the toughest environments. The watch, as the company claims, is complied with 14 different MIL-STD-810G tests including temperature-humidity-altitude resistance, resistance and humidity resistance to survive extreme conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:39 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • AMOLED display
  • 25-Day Battery Life
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • SpO2 monitor
  • Built-in GPS

Honor today launched the Watch GS Pro rugged smartwatch that promises 25-days of battery life and supports 100 workout modes including professional and customized.

The watch comes in Charcoal Black, Marl White and Camo Blue color options and carries a price tag of EUR 249.99 (approx. Rs. 21,600). The watch will be available for pre-order in European markets starting September 7 and shipping will commence on September 21st. Upon pre-ordering the watch, buyers will get a discount of EUR40. In India, the watch will go on sale in October.

Talking about the design, the Honor Watch GS Pro has a rugged exterior designed to withstand even the toughest environments. The watch, as the company claims, is complied with 14 different military standards including temperature-humidity-altitude resistance, resistance and humidity resistance to survive extreme conditions.

The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED color display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution and two side function buttons. Under the hood, it has Huawei Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It packs a 790mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 25 days on a single charge and supports magnetic charging.

Health features include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, all-night sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor to measure the blood oxygen level, stress measurement, guided breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking. The watch offers more than 100 workout modes including 15 professional modes and 85 customized modes.

Additional features include built-in GPS and GLONASS, built-in speaker and microphone to make or receive calls via Bluetooth, notifications for calls, messages and social media apps, remote music control and a smartphone camera trigger. The Honor Watch GS Pro is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0 and above.

