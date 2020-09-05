Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon: Re-evaluation finds Microsoft's JEDI proposal still is best

Trump has publicly derided Amazon head Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company. In April, the judge overseeing the suit granted the Pentagon's request to halt further action on the lawsuit to allow it to reconsider aspects of the decision.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 01:24 IST
Pentagon: Re-evaluation finds Microsoft's JEDI proposal still is best
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it has completed a comprehensive re-evaluation of its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract proposals and determined that Microsoft Corp's submission still represents the best value for the government. Despite the reaffirmed award to Microsoft, the contract remains on hold after a judge in February granted Amazon.com Inc's request to temporarily halt the deal from moving forward. Amazon argued the contract process reflected undue influence from President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon said Friday it "is eager to begin delivering this capability to our men and women in uniform." Amazon, which had been seen as a front-runner to win the contract, filed a lawsuit in November weeks after the contract was awarded to Microsoft. Trump has publicly derided Amazon head Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company.

In April, the judge overseeing the suit granted the Pentagon's request to halt further action on the lawsuit to allow it to reconsider aspects of the decision. Amazon shares fell on the announcement and were down 1.8% in late trading. The company did not immediately comment.

Microsoft said it appreciated "that after careful review, the DoD confirmed that we offered the right technology and the best value. We're ready to get to work." The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract could reach as much as $10 billion and is part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon aimed at making it more technologically agile.

The Amazon lawsuit said the 2019 Pentagon decision was full of "egregious errors", which it suggested were a result of "improper pressure from Trump, who launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks" to steer the contract away from Amazon to harm Bezos. As well as deriding the Amazon head, Trump has accused the Washington Post newspaper, owned by Bezos, of unfair coverage.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has rejected that there was bias and said the Pentagon made it's choice fairly.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Farah returns to track in style by breaking one-hour record

Britains multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah ended a three-year absence from the track in style on Friday when he broke the world record for the one hour run at the Brussels Diamond League athletics meeting.The 37-year-old ran 21,3...

Trump security adviser says China has biggest election-interference program

China has taken the most active role among countries seeking to interfere in the U.S. election and has the biggest program to influence domestic politics, U.S. national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Friday, without providing any de...

Avs captain Landeskog (leg) out for Game 7

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in Game 7 on Friday afternoon against the Dallas Stars due a cut on his right leg. Late in the second period of Game 6 on Wednesday in Edmonton, teammate Cale Makar had fallen to th...

Belichick won't confirm Newton as Patriots' starting QB

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Friday did not confirm Cam Newton as the teams starting quarterback for the season opener, despite multiple reports suggesting otherwise. Yeah, we are not naming any starters at any positions, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020