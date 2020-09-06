Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese group plans to recover WWII American plane from lake

A Chinese group plans to try to recover a fighter plane from the legendary Flying Tigers group of American pilots that crashed in a lake during World War II.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-09-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 11:05 IST
Chinese group plans to recover WWII American plane from lake

A Chinese group plans to try to recover a fighter plane from the legendary Flying Tigers group of American pilots that crashed in a lake during World War II. The Flying Tigers, who were sent to China in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt before Washington joined the war, have long been one of the most potent symbols of U.S.-Chinese cooperation.

The Tigers fought Japanese invaders from December 1941 until they were absorbed into the U.S. military the following July. The Curtiss P-40 crashed in 1942 in Dianchi Lake near Kunming, the southwestern city that was the Tigers' base.

“We hope the project of salvaging the P-40 can be a warm current in the cold wave and ease people's worries about Chines-U.S. ties,” said Han Bo, chairman of the China Adventure Association, a nongovernment group that promotes outdoor activities and historical monuments. The Tigers were credited with shooting down almost 300 Japanese aircraft while losing 14 of their own pilots. Their battles were some of the earliest American aerial victories in the war.

“Before the P-40 planes were deployed, the Japanese planes had the advantages in China,” said Han. The body of the P-40's pilot, John Blackburn, was recovered after the crash and returned to the United States. The plane sank into the lakebed.

Han said his group found the wreckage using magnetic surveying equipment in 2005 but couldn't safely lift it out of the silt. He said divers recovered a shoe insole and a wire used to control the plane's rudder. The group plans to build a barrier around the aircraft, remove the silt and then lift it by crane to the surface, Han said.

“Now the technology is ready,” he said. The group is trying to raise 30 to 40 million yuan (USD 5 to USD 7 million) in public donations to pay for salvaging the plane, Han said. The plan is to display it in a museum but it hasn't been decided where.

Han said he is inviting surviving Flying Tigers and their families to visit for the raising of the wreckage..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Looking to rally around new 'head boy' KL Rahul, says Gayle

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle finished his six-day quarantine in Dubai and as a result, he has now finally joined the Kings XI Punjab squad in training ahead of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 will be played from ...

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at 89

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday posted an emotional message on Twitter after his mother passed away at the age of 89.Vardhan said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.Heartbroken to inform that my dea...

Ciera Payton to play Wendy Williams in biopic

Actor Ceira Payton has been roped in to play television host Wendy Williams in an upcoming biopic on her life set at Lifetime. According to Deadline, P-Valley actor Morocco Omari will star as Williams ex-husband Kevin hunter. The Chi helm...

For Lebanese, recovery too heavy to bear a month after blast

A month after Beiruts devastating explosion, Ghassan Toubaji still sits under a gaping hole in his ceiling he can look up through the dangling plaster, wires and metal struts and the broken brick roof and see a bit of sky. The 74-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020