Entertainment News Roundup: 'Tenet' Kicks Off With $20 Million in the U.S.

Box Office: 'Tenet' Kicks Off With $20 Million in the U.S., Nears $150 Million Globally

After months of delays, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Tenet" finally arrived in U.S. theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend. Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with expectations for a new release during a pandemic. The espionage thriller is already nearing the $150 million mark globally, thanks to a stronger showing at the international box office. Overseas, "Tenet" earned another $78.3 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide haul to $146.2 million.