Left Menu
Development News Edition

China delays renewing credentials for journalists at U.S. outlets

The Chinese journalists have been allowed to stay in the United States during a 90-day grace period that expires in early November, according to people familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal's Jeremy Page, who is British, as well as American CNN reporter David Culver and two non-American Bloomberg journalists were issued letters allowing them to continue working in China with their expired press credentials for about two months, the outlets reported respectively.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:34 IST
China delays renewing credentials for journalists at U.S. outlets

Beijing has held off renewing the expiring press credentials of journalists at U.S. media outlets including Bloomberg, CNN and the Wall Street Journal, the news organisations reported, amid a tussle with Washington over journalist visas. The move comes as Chinese journalists in the United States wait for their lapsed work visas to be renewed. The Chinese journalists have been allowed to stay in the United States during a 90-day grace period that expires in early November, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal's Jeremy Page, who is British, as well as American CNN reporter David Culver and two non-American Bloomberg journalists were issued letters allowing them to continue working in China with their expired press credentials for about two months, the outlets reported respectively. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday on Twitter that "we would be glad to continue our excellent cooperation with the U.S. journalists here if Chinese journalists are treated fairly in the U.S."

"#CNN journalist and a few other U.S. journalists' visa extension applications are being processed, during which they can continue to live and work here with no problems at all", she added. Visas allowing foreign journalists to live in China are linked to their press credentials.

A CNN spokeswoman confirmed that one of its Beijing-based journalists was recently issued a visa valid for two months. "However, our presence on the ground in China remains unchanged, and we are continuing to work with local authorities to ensure that continues," she said.

Journalist visas in China typically last for one year. A Bloomberg spokeswoman declined to comment. A spokesperson for Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said that at least five journalists at four U.S. news organisations had been affected, and that the foreign ministry had indicated that the letters issued instead of press cards could be revoked at any time. "These coercive practices have again turned accredited foreign journalists in China into pawns in a wider diplomatic conflict," it said.

"The FCCC calls on the Chinese government to halt this cycle of tit-for-tat reprisals in what is quickly becoming the darkest year yet for media freedoms," it said in a statement. Beijing and Washington, whose relations have deteriorated sharply over a range of issues, have exchanged several tit-for-tat actions involving journalists.

In March, the United States slashed the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media to 100 from 160. China then expelled about a dozen American journalists working for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

China has accused the United States of holding visa extensions for Chinese journalists "hostage" while it demands that the previously expelled journalists from the three U.S. newspapers be allowed to return to China.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's extradition trial resumes in UK court

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis extradition case related to the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering charges brought by the Indian government opened for a five-day hearing in a UK court on Monday. The...

ADVISORY-Alert on magnitude 5.7 earthquake hitting South Island of New Zealand withdrawn

An alert about a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hitting South Island of New Zealand has been withdrawn as it is dated. The earthquake notification was from Sept. 3.STORYNUMBER STORYDATE STORYTIME085341...

Sachin Pilot greeted by leaders of both BJP and Cong on his birthday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other several leaders wished former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on his birthday. Pilot, who is an MLA from Tonk, turned ...

Most TMC MPs aged over 65 yrs likely to skip Parliament session

A majority of TMC MPs above the age of 65 years are likely to skip the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19, party sources said. Although there has been no official communication by the party ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020