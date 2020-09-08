Left Menu
LG Wing: Leaked video shows LG's unique dual-screen phone with rotating display

A video shared by popular leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitter gives us a close look at LG's upcoming device with a unique T-shaped form factor. The phone's primary display when rotated, the secondary screen hidden behind it appears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-09-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 09:10 IST
A still from the promotional video by LG. Image Credit: ANI

Last weekend, LG Electronics confirmed that its upcoming dual-screen phone will be called LG Wing and now a leaked video has revealed what the phone looks like.

When the phone's primary display is rotated, the secondary screen hidden behind it appears.

LG Wing's launch is scheduled for September 14, the company confirmed last week. It will be the first smartphone to be unveiled under the company's Explorer Project which focuses on delivering distinctive yet unexplored smartphone usability experiences to users.

In a press release on Sunday, the South Korean electronics giant said that it is recruiting a group of 300 people who will review the LG Wing for a period of 4 weeks starting from the 25th of September. The smartphone experience group will be provided the phone for free.

