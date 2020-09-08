Poco X3 India launch confirmed; to be priced around Rs 20,000

Poco on Monday unveiled the Poco X3 NFC, its new mid-ranger with flagship-level features like a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 732G SoC in Europe. Appreciating the product, POCO India General Manager C Manmohan took to Twitter to asks Poco fans if they want the company to launch the device in India too.

Not only he hinted at the phone's India launch but also confirmed the pricing of Poco X3 in the country. According to him, the phone will carry a regular price tag of EUR 229 which converts to approximately Rs 20,000 + taxes in India.

Great job done @POCOGlobal team. #POCOX3 is an amazing product! 🤩#POCO India fans! Do you want us to launch it in India? Regular price will be €229 = ₹20,000 + taxes. RT if you want us to launch it in India. everything you need, nothing you don't. https://t.co/1pjAPfdhz8 — C Manmohan #POCOForIndia (@cmanmohan) September 7, 2020

In Europe, the Poco X3 NFC is available for pre-order in two memory variants- 6GB+64GB model priced at EUR 229 ( approx. Rs 19, 900) and the 6GB +128GB model for EUR 269 (approx. Rs 23, 400).

Poco X3 NFC: Specifications

The Poco X3 NFC comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest gaming-focused Snapdragon 732G chipset which is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

Further, the phone houses a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main lens powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field-of-view (FOV), a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel Macro lens.

The Poco X3 NFC is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days on a single charge and supports 33W fast-charging technology.