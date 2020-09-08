Left Menu
India’s IT major HCL sets up 1st development centre in Sri Lanka

India’s IT major HCL Technologies has set up its first development centre in Sri Lanka with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa terming the company’s presence in the island nation as an asset to generate significant employment opportunities for the youths.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:25 IST
India’s IT major HCL Technologies has set up its first development centre in Sri Lanka with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa terming the company’s presence in the island nation as an asset to generate significant employment opportunities for the youths. Rajapaksa, who attended the inauguration ceremony, spoke about Sri Lanka’s efforts to accord priority to the IT sector and develop the country as a global technology hub.

He observed that the presence of HCL, a global IT leader, in the country is an asset for Sri Lanka and will generate significant opportunities for the youths. India’s High Commissioner Gopal Baglay said that HCL’s presence in Sri Lanka would help in empowering the youth through the creation of jobs and enabling the transfer of knowledge and skills.

India shares its capabilities with all friends and partners, and India would continue to develop its multi-faceted cooperation with Sri Lanka for the progress and prosperity in the region, he said. In June, HCL Technologies said in a statement that it has commenced operations in Sri Lanka and plans to create over 1,500 local employment opportunities for freshers and experienced professionals within the first 18 months of kick-starting its operations from its office in Colombo.

HCL joined hands with Sri Lanka in February this year to launch its local entity -- HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited -- and set up its first delivery centre in the region. Through this entity, HCL will provide services to global clients in the areas of applications and system integration services and infrastructure services.

HCL will also implement its Work Integrated Education Programme to foster growth by actively cooperating with local information and communication technology and engineering institutions to develop and train the local talent pool..

