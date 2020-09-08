Apple to hold an event on Sept. 15; mum on details
Apple Inc is holding an event on Sept. 15, the iPhone maker said on Tuesday, without disclosing further details. Apple said it will stream the event from its campus in Cupertino, California. While the company usually launches new versions of its iPhone in September every year, Apple in July had warned of a delay by a few weeks due to coronavirus-induced supply chain snags.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:09 IST
Apple said it will stream the event from its campus in Cupertino, California. It usually announces new iPad and Watch products during the month of September. While the company usually launches new versions of its iPhone in September every year, Apple in July had warned of a delay by a few weeks due to coronavirus-induced supply chain snags.
