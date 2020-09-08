Left Menu
As for the Apple Watch Series 6, the successor to the highly-popular Watch S5, it is expected see no major changes in terms of design. The upcoming series is rumored to feature a MicroLED display that consumes less power as compared to OLED displays and a 303.8mAh battery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:33 IST
Apple Event set for Sept 15; expected to announce iPhone 12, Watch Series 6

Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual event will be held on September 15 at 10 AM PDT. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce its latest iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch 6 Series, iPad Air and more products at the annual Apple Event.

The iPhone 12 Series is expected to have four models- the iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, all with OLED panels.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is tipped to feature the A14 Bionic Chip with the Fourth-generation neural engine. It is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate with the option to switch between the high (120Hz) and adaptive (60Hz) refresh rate. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are tipped to come with the Sony LiDAR sensor.

Additionally, the Pro models are said to feature a triple camera system and support for 5G connectivity.

As for the Apple Watch Series 6, the successor to the highly-popular Watch S5, it is expected to see no major changes in terms of design. The upcoming series is rumored to feature a MicroLED display that consumes less power as compared to OLED displays and a 303.8mAh battery.

The Watch Series 6 is tipped to integrate a blood oxygen sensor and more health and fitness tracking features.

