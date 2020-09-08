Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss official airs concerns about data privacy in US

Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner Adrian Lobsiger, in a new policy paper, recommends that Swiss companies or government should disclose personal data to the US only if safeguards are put in place to protect people from prying US authorities. Lobsiger's paper follows a regular review of the three-year-old US-Swiss programme known as Privacy Shield, and his recommendations follow similar concerns expressed by EU authorities about an alleged lack of privacy protections in the United States.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:39 IST
Swiss official airs concerns about data privacy in US
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

A Swiss federal commissioner announced Tuesday that a US-Swiss programme aimed to protect personal information exchanged between the two countries doesn't go far enough, and has downgraded the United States to rank it as a country deemed to have inadequate data protection. Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner Adrian Lobsiger, in a new policy paper, recommends that Swiss companies or government should disclose personal data to the US only if safeguards are put in place to protect people from prying US authorities.

Lobsiger's paper follows a regular review of the three-year-old US-Swiss programme known as Privacy Shield, and his recommendations follow similar concerns expressed by EU authorities about an alleged lack of privacy protections in the United States. Switzerland is not an EU member, but often mirrors or lines up with the positions of the 27-member bloc that all but surrounds the wealthy Alpine country. In July, the EU's top court ruled that the bloc's own Privacy Shield program with the US was invalid because the American government can snoop on people's data. The ruling complicated business decisions for some 5,000 companies including tech giants and financial firms. The EU court ruling followed a case brought by Austrian activist Max Schrems, who complained about the handling of his Facebook data.

In his paper, Lobsiger determined the United States should be categorised as providing "inadequate" data protection, a downgrade from its earlier classification of the US as "adequate in certain conditions." The US is now placed alongside countries like Russia, China, Cuba, Japan and most African and Latin American states. Most European countries are deemed to have adequate protections. The recommendations do not have the force of law, but could factor into decisions by corporate chiefs or government officials about whether to share private information about Swiss residents and citizens. Only a court would have final say.

Lobsiger said Swiss residents and citizens "do not have sufficient enforceable legal rights in the US" and pointed to a lack of transparency in the US ombudsman system - raising questions about the ombudsman's power and independence. He said safeguards were "lacking" in the United States, and said hoped-for improvements in the U.S. didn't come about. The "Privacy Shield" program focuses on data exchange between businesses and guarantees provided by US authorities on protecting personal data transferred between the countries, notably involving "the mass collection of non-US citizens' data for the purposes of anti-terrorism measures and national security," the paper said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hasura raises $25 mn in funding from Lightspeed, others

Tech firm Hasura on Tuesday said it has raised USD 25 million about Rs 184.3 crore in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners US. The series B funding also saw participation from existing investors, Vertex Ventures US, Nexus Venture Part...

New York state may move colleges with COVID-19 spikes to remote learning -Cuomo

New York will require kindergarten through 12th grade schools to disclose the number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 and may force colleges with more than 100 cases to switch to remote learning, Governor Andrew Cuomo sai...

U.S. slaps sanctions on two former Lebanese ministers over ties to Hezbollah

The United States on Tuesday expanded its sanctions on Lebanon, blacklisting the former finance and transport ministers and accusing them of providing material and financial help to Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah, following a powerful b...

Tennis-Brady routs Putintseva to reach U.S. Open semi-finals

American upstart Jennifer Brady continued her surprising surge at the U.S. Open with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Kazakhstans Yulia Putintseva on Tuesday to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. The 28th-seeded Brady, who has yet to drop a set a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020