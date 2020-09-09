Left Menu
Realme announces Android 11 Preview Program for X50 Pro

Those applying for the Android 11 preview program will have to update their device to Realme UI version RMX2076PU_11.A.35 and all phone applications to the latest version available in the Google Play Store. Additionally, available phone storage must be more than 5GB.

Updated: 09-09-2020 19:44 IST
Realme announces Android 11 Preview Program for X50 Pro
Realme X50 Pro.

Realme has announced the Android 11 Preview Program for the Realme X50 Pro. The Preview will be made available to limited 100 fans only applications for which have already been opened.

"We are thrilled to announce something that realme is amongst the first to make Android 11 Preview release available for realme X50 Pro and experience it right away," the company said in a post on its community forum.

Those applying for the Android 11 preview program will have to update their device to Realme UI version RMX2076PU_11.A.35 and all phone applications to the latest version available in the Google Play Store. Additionally, available phone storage must be more than 5GB.

After fulfilling these requirements, they can apply via the Software Update Application channel under the Settings menu.

  • Open Settings
  • Tap Software Update
  • Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner
  • Select Trial Version
  • Submit your details
  • Tap 'Apply Now'

The preview program will allow the X50 Pro users to preview the realme UI features based on the Android 11 experience in advance.

Android 11 is the latest iteration of Google's operating system that brings many new features including the ability to manage conversations, chat bubbles, device and media controls and new device security features, among others.

Read more about Android 11 features here.

