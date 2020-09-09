Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S India price, launch date revealed

Just a day after Microsoft confirmed the existence and pricing of the new Xbox Series S console in International markets, the pricing and availability details of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been revealed for the Indian market too.

The Xbox Series X, touted as the most powerful console from the company so far, will be priced at Rs 49,990 while the Xbox Series S will be priced at Rs 34,990. Pre-orders for both the consoles will start on 22nd September with sales starting on November 10.

"Xbox Series X, our most powerful console ever made, and Xbox Series S, next-generation performance in our smallest console ever built at a more affordable price, launch globally November 10, pre-orders start September 22," the company said in a blog post.

Further, the Xbox All Access is expanding to 12 countries, providing gamers the next-generation game console along with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at USD24.99 a month, with no upfront costs. The company said it is partnering with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday.

The Xbox Series S, the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever is an all-digital console that the company claims will deliver next-generation gaming features including faster load times, higher frame rates, and richer, more dynamic worlds. Similarly, the Xbox Series X will bring new features including support for up to 120 frames per second (FPS), Quick Resume to continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) for more precise and responsive controls, among others.

As for the U.S. pricing of the consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S are priced at USD499 (Estimated Retail Price) and USD299 (Estimated Retail Price) respectively.