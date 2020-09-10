Left Menu
Moto Razr 5G: Motorola's new dual-screen phone is official; priced at USD1,399

Updated: 10-09-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 08:31 IST
Moto Razr 5G: Motorola's new dual-screen phone is official; priced at USD1,399
Image Credit: Motorola

  • 6.2-inch Flex View Display
  • 48MP camera
  • 20MP internal camera

Motorola has finally unveiled its new Razr dual-screen phone with 5G connectivity. The Moto Razr 5G combines a foldable form factor with the next-generation connectivity and an iconic look.

The new Moto Razr 5G will be available starting in China and select European markets this fall and later across Latin America, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. In the U.S., it will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Motorola.com for USD1,399.99 and also through AT&T and T-Mobile.

The phone will be available in Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold color options.

Moto Razr 5G: Specs

The new Moto Razr features a 6.2-inch pOLED Flex View Display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 876x2142 resolution. There is a 2.7-inch gOLED Quick View display with 800x600 resolution that features a navigation bar at the bottom and preselected applications including camera, messages, calculator, Keep, Google News, Google Home and YouTube to run quickly from the display.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is filled by a 2,800 mAh battery with support for 15W charging. Further, the 48-megapixel camera system acts as a selfie-shooter when the phone is folded while the Quick View display provides a preview of the shot before it is captured. The main internal display houses a 20-megapixel camera to capture selfies or make video calls when the phone is opened.

Motorola claims that the new Moto Razr 5G can withstand up to 200,000 flips and comes with a water repellent design that protects the device against spills, splashes, rain and other factors. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the Motorola logo at the back of the phone.

