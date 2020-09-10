Google Finance redesigned for both desktop and mobile viewing

Google Finance is receiving a makeover to help users find the right and timely information on stocks and market trends, thereby helping them make informed investment decisions.

"We've redesigned Google Finance for both desktop and mobile viewing to help you easily find data for stocks you're interested in, market trends and relevant news to make more informed investment decisions," Google said in a blog post.

In the new Google Finance, the information will be more organized and easier to find and compare. For instance, users can create and manage your own 'watchlist' where they can group stocks they follow and find relevant news, statistics, earnings details and more context on stock movements. Users can also add company events and earnings calls directly to their Google Calendar.

Gif Credit: Google

Now stock details will include explanations and descriptions of key terms and stats. When hovering over 'market cap', users will get a definition of the term with a badge revealing whether the company is a large, mid- or small-cap company.

Additionally, later this year, users will be able to create and customize their own portfolio, track daily gains or losses and review news that is relevant to their portfolio.

The redesigned Google Finance will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks with more new features following shortly.