Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Finance redesigned for both desktop and mobile viewing

In the new Google Finance, the information will be more organized and easier to find and compare. For instance, users can create and manage your own 'watchlist' where they can group stocks they follow and find relevant news, statistics, earnings details and more context on stock movements. Users can also add company events and earnings calls directly to their Google Calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 10:09 IST
Google Finance redesigned for both desktop and mobile viewing
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Piqsels

Google Finance is receiving a makeover to help users find the right and timely information on stocks and market trends, thereby helping them make informed investment decisions.

"We've redesigned Google Finance for both desktop and mobile viewing to help you easily find data for stocks you're interested in, market trends and relevant news to make more informed investment decisions," Google said in a blog post.

In the new Google Finance, the information will be more organized and easier to find and compare. For instance, users can create and manage your own 'watchlist' where they can group stocks they follow and find relevant news, statistics, earnings details and more context on stock movements. Users can also add company events and earnings calls directly to their Google Calendar.

Gif Credit: Google

Now stock details will include explanations and descriptions of key terms and stats. When hovering over 'market cap', users will get a definition of the term with a badge revealing whether the company is a large, mid- or small-cap company.

Additionally, later this year, users will be able to create and customize their own portfolio, track daily gains or losses and review news that is relevant to their portfolio.

The redesigned Google Finance will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks with more new features following shortly.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global death tollThe global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to a Reuters tally. An average of more th...

Rugby-Australia loosens Wallabies selection policy for 2020

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will be able to select up to two overseas-based players this season even if they do not qualify under the Giteau law by having played more than 60 tests, Rugby Australia said on Thursday.Australians contracted to...

Wild weather this year shows growing impact of climate change, scientists say

The planet is showing signs its in peril. In recent weeks, the world has seen ferocious wildfires in the U.S. West, torrential rains in Africa, weirdly warm temperatures on the surface of tropical oceans, and record heat waves from Californ...

2 COVID-19 positive undertrials flee from hospital in UP

Two undertrials undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital here on Thursday managed to flee breaking the bathroom window, police said. Rape accused, Rajju and Brijlal, escaped at about 4 am from the hospital, Superintendent of Police Ankit M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020