New Research of Cyber Readiness During the Pandemic Reveals Security Gaps and the Need for New Solutions

The just-released Acronis Cyber Readiness Report, which surveyed 3,400 global companies and remote workers in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, revealed that 92% of the companies surveyed say they've adopted new technologies to enable remote work, including workplace collaboration tools, privacy solutions, and endpoint cybersecurity. The challenge for organizations is that managing the protection of data across the company network and all of those new devices using a stack of different solutions is expensive, time-consuming, and complicated.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:22 IST
As Acronis Cyber Protect 15 is released, new global research reveals that 31% of companies struggle with daily cyberattacks and new protection challenges caused by remote work SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announces the release of Acronis Cyber Protect 15, which uniquely integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation antimalware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools into a single solution. The new product comes at a time when businesses are struggling to safeguard their data and infrastructure against the risks of the new remote work landscape. The just-released Acronis Cyber Readiness Report, which surveyed 3,400 global companies and remote workers in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, revealed that 92% of the companies surveyed say they've adopted new technologies to enable remote work, including workplace collaboration tools, privacy solutions, and endpoint cybersecurity.

The challenge for organizations is that managing the protection of data across the company network and all of those new devices using a stack of different solutions is expensive, time-consuming, and complicated. The lack of integration also creates gaps in the organization's defenses that cybercriminals are exploiting. The Acronis Cyber Readiness Report reveals that as hackers target remote workers, phishing, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and videoconferencing attacks are the most common tactics used.

• 39% of the companies experienced a videoconferencing attack in the past three months as workers rely on apps like Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams. Cisco recently revealed a vulnerability in its Webex app that could allow attackers to open, read, and steal potentially valuable or damaging content. • Malware attacks such as ransomware also have increased during the pandemic, with 31% of companies reporting daily cyberattacks and half (50%) being targeted at least once a week, including in July when a leading manufacturer of GPS technologies allegedly paid $10 million in a WastedLocker ransomware attack. Acronis Cyber Protection Operating Centers (CPOCs) found that 35% of customer endpoints were exposed to malware attacks that were still getting through before the deployment of Acronis Cyber Protect.

• Phishing attacks are occurring at historic levels, which is not surprising since the report found only 2% of companies consider URL filtering when evaluating a cybersecurity solution. That oversight leaves remote workers vulnerable to phishing sites – Acronis CPOCs discovered that approximately 10% of users clicked on malicious websites in May, June, and July. These Acronis findings and external research illustrate why organizations need a cyber protection solution that reduces complexity and improves security to support remote work environments, and the solution must be cost-effective to address the scale of remote workers.

Read the full Acronis Cyber Readiness Report on Acronis blog: www.acronis.com/en-us/blog. The modern cyber landscape demands modern protection "The cyberthreat landscape has changed dramatically during the past few years, and in the last six months in particular. Traditional stand-alone antivirus and backup solutions are unable to protect against modern cyberthreats," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. "The automation and streamlined management of Acronis Cyber Protect 15 means any business can decrease their risk, avoid downtime, and increase their IT team's productivity." With Acronis Cyber Protect 15's unique integration of data protection and next-generation cybersecurity capabilities – including AI-based behavioral detection that stops zero-day attacks, URL filtering, vulnerability assessments, videoconference protection, and automated patch management – organizations protect against modern cyberthreats while ensuring they can recover their data and systems faster than any other solution.

• 10% of users might click on malicious links that lead to phishing attacks, but the URL filtering in Acronis Cyber Protect blocked all of those sites – protecting the users, their devices, and their company's data. • Videoconferencing protection prevents the exploitation of apps like Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams. In fact, Acronis Cyber Protect prevented code execution exploits in Webex before it was patched by Cisco.

• Testing by independent cybersecurity labs such as AV-Test and Virus Bulletin shows that Acronis Cyber Protect's antimalware detects 100% of malware attacks with zero false positives. If the GPS manufacturer had Acronis Cyber Protect, it would never have paid a $10 million ransom. With 88% of the remote workers surveyed by Acronis expecting to work from home to some extent even after the pandemic ends, ensuring their protection and cybersecurity will require the kind of integration and automation only found in Acronis Cyber Protect.

Based on the current cyberattack rate, the unique integration of backup and cybersecurity enables Acronis Cyber Protect to prevent an estimated $150 million in direct losses for its customers each year. About Acronis Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages. PWR PWR

