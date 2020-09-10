Left Menu
Getac's next generation UX10 fully rugged tablet delivers seamless mobile performance for professionals in challenging work environments

*Getac KeyWedge Barcode Reader Utility, Getac Driving Safety Utility and Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS) are all available as individual options for the UX10 under the Getac Select® program Availability The next generation Getac UX10 fully rugged tablet is available now.

TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has announced the launch of the next generation UX10, a powerful fully rugged tablet that's built to thrive in challenging working environments, such as those found in the public safety, utilities, natural resources and manufacturing industries. Building on the success of Getac's original UX10, this next generation tablet delivers improved performance, storage, connectivity and rugged reliability in a stylish new chassis, all while retaining the same proven form factor of its predecessor. Key features include a 10th Gen Intel® Quad-core i5 or i7 processor and PCIe NVMe SSD storage technology, for up to six times faster speeds than SATA SSD, while the latest Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 module ensures more stable and reliable connectivity in dense, congested environments. In addition, the UX10 boasts enhanced rugged protection, with MIL-STD-810H certification and drop resistance of up to 6-foot while in tablet mode, for added peace of mind.

Getac Select® program – tailored for industry needs The UX10 is part of the Getac Select® program, which combines pre-configured rugged devices, software, accessories and professional services into a series of solutions optimised for individual applications and user groups. Each solution draws on extensive customer feedback and Getac's deep industry experience to create particularly advantageous combinations of products and services that can't be found anywhere else as a single offering. One example of this is the next generation UX10-EX. The UX10-EX: For field professionals operating in potentially hazardous environments The UX10-EX is designed to be a highly effective field services solution for engineers and technicians in the energy, natural resources and utilities industries. Incorporating the latest intrinsically safe technology, the device fully meets stringent ATEX/IECEx standards for use in Zone 2/22 hazardous and potentially explosive environments that field professionals encounter on a regular basis. Furthermore, extensive connectivity options make accessing remote tech support and uploading reports directly from the field fast and efficient, while the UX10-EX's all-weather functionality means it can be relied on in every situation.

Three key software utilities also available for use alongside the UX10 are Getac's KeyWedge Barcode Reader Utility, Getac Driving Safety Utility and Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS)*. Rick Hwang, President of Rugged & Video Solutions Business Group, Getac, said, "At Getac, we combine customer feedback with our domain knowledge and understanding of user applications to develop solutions for the users' daily challenges. That is the spirit of Getac Select®. With the next generation UX10 we have created a mobile solution that offers better productivity and return on investment for professionals across a wide range of industries." *Getac KeyWedge Barcode Reader Utility, Getac Driving Safety Utility and Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS) are all available as individual options for the UX10 under the Getac Select® program Availability The next generation Getac UX10 fully rugged tablet is available now. For more information, please visit www.getac.com About Getac Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2019 annual revenue $40 billion USD), was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defence electronic products. Today, Getac's business coverage includes rugged notebooks and tablet PCs not only for the military, but also for the automotive and process industry, the police, fire departments as well as utility, manufacturing, transportation and logistics customers. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200909/2911733-1 PWR PWR

