Nokia, Telefonica extend partnership on nationwide 5G deployment in Spain

Nokia has extended its long-standing partnership with Telefonica to support the Spanish telecom company in its efforts to deploy 5G services for both consumer and enterprise customers nationwide.

"The move will mean that Nokia will continue its long-standing partnership with Telefonica as the only vendor to supply 5G radio technology to all of its 5G operations across Europe," Nokia said in a press release on Thursday.

Nokia has supported Telefonica's 5G development strategy since 2018 and currently, the company supplies its flexible AirScale Radio Access portfolio that delivers ultra-fast data speeds, connectivity and ultra-low latency. With Nokia's support, the Spanish company is developing a network for the hyperconnected 5G era in different areas, including IP network, optical transport and fiber.

Commenting on the collaboration, Joaquin Mata, CTIO, Telefonica Spain said, "We are delighted to work with Nokia on our nationwide 5G deployment across both urban and rural regions of Spain. We anticipate that 5G will have a game-changing impact on both consumer and business segments and Nokia's state-of-the-art 5G equipment will help us to deliver best-in-class experiences to our customers.

Telefonica aims to deploy 5G services to 75 percent of the Spanish population, both urban and rural, by the end of this year.