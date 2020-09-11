Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook Campus introduced to connect students sharing similar interests

The email-verified space will provide students with updates from their classmates, groups and events in the college-specific feed. These groups and events are limited to colleges and no one outside the Campus can access or search for them. Further, the campus directory and real-time chat rooms will make it easy to find, meet and talk with new people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-09-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:40 IST
Facebook Campus introduced to connect students sharing similar interests
Image Credit: Facebook

Facebook has launched a new dedicated section in its app to help students connect with fellow classmates over shared interests. The profile created under Facebook Campus will be different from the main Facebook profile and will show a college-specific feed.

"This year, students across the country are facing new challenges as some campuses shift to partial or full-time remote learning, so it's more important than ever to find a way to stay connected to college life. In the early days, Facebook was a college-only network, and now we're returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they are away from their college," the social networking giant said in a blog post.

To create a Campus profile, students will need their college email and graduation year along with other optional information such as their classes, and hometown. Thereafter, students can discover Groups and Events unique to their school, and connect with classmates who share similar interests.

The email-verified space will provide students with updates from their classmates, groups and events in the college-specific feed. These groups and events are limited to colleges and no one outside the Campus can access or search for them. Further, the campus directory and real-time chat rooms will make it easy to find, meet and talk with new people.

Facebook Campus is rolling out to several US colleges including Brown University; California Institute of Technology, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, University of Pennsylvania and Wesleyan University, to name a few.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980sOscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by act...

Medium-intensity quakes hit Palghar district in Maharashtra

Two medium-intensity earthquakes hit the coastal district of Palghar in Maharashtra early Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology NCS said. The second quake to hit the district recorded a magnitude of 3.6 and occurred at 7.06 am ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. COVID-19 restrictions give New York Fashion Week new lookNew York Fashion Week will look a little different this season, with the typical seven-day parade of events stripped down ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. AstraZeneca says should know if vaccine works by year-end if trials resumeAstraZenecas chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday that it should know before the end of the year wheth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020