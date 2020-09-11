Facebook Campus introduced to connect students sharing similar interests

Facebook has launched a new dedicated section in its app to help students connect with fellow classmates over shared interests. The profile created under Facebook Campus will be different from the main Facebook profile and will show a college-specific feed.

"This year, students across the country are facing new challenges as some campuses shift to partial or full-time remote learning, so it's more important than ever to find a way to stay connected to college life. In the early days, Facebook was a college-only network, and now we're returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they are away from their college," the social networking giant said in a blog post.

To create a Campus profile, students will need their college email and graduation year along with other optional information such as their classes, and hometown. Thereafter, students can discover Groups and Events unique to their school, and connect with classmates who share similar interests.

The email-verified space will provide students with updates from their classmates, groups and events in the college-specific feed. These groups and events are limited to colleges and no one outside the Campus can access or search for them. Further, the campus directory and real-time chat rooms will make it easy to find, meet and talk with new people.

Facebook Campus is rolling out to several US colleges including Brown University; California Institute of Technology, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, University of Pennsylvania and Wesleyan University, to name a few.