Left Menu
Development News Edition

What’s new in Android 11 (Go edition)?

Launched in 2018, the Android (Go edition) has been specifically designed to address the needs of entry-level devices and is available on 100 million devices globally. Also, starting next month, it will be available on all new devices with up to 2GB of memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:15 IST
What’s new in Android 11 (Go edition)?
Image Credit: Google

Google this week introduced its latest iteration of the Android operating system which brings a host of new features to enhance the smartphone experience. Now the tech giant has launched the Android 11 (Go edition).

Launched in 2018, the Android (Go edition) has been specifically designed to address the needs of entry-level devices and is available on 100 million devices globally. Also, starting next month, it will be available on all new devices with up to 2GB of memory and with an additional 270 MB of free memory, three to four more apps can run in the background. Android (Go edition) on 2GB devices will also offer up to 900MB of additional free storage space.

The Android 11 (Go edition) improves communication, device usability and privacy. Here's a quick look at the new features.

  • Apps on the latest version launch 20 percent faster than they did on Android 10 (Go edition)
  • The notification section now has a dedicated 'conversations' space, allowing users to see, respond to, and manage them at one place
  • Android 11 (Go edition) comes with new privacy enhancements. For instance, the one-time permissions feature allows users to grant individual apps single-use access to specific sensors like your microphone, camera or location. The next time the app needs access they will have to ask for permission again. Additionally, app permissions will get "auto-reset" if they aren't used for a long time and users will be notified.
  • It brings gesture-based navigation to take advantage of the increased screen real estate and fluidly switch between apps using simple swipes

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. COVID-19 restrictions give New York Fashion Week new lookNew York Fashion Week will look a little different this season, with the typical seven-day parade of events stripped down ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. AstraZeneca says should know if vaccine works by year-end if trials resumeAstraZenecas chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday that it should know before the end of the year wheth...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spateInvestigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across Fr...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companiesNASA on Thursday launched an effort to pay companies to mine resources on the moon, announcing it would buy from them rocks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020