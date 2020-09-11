What’s new in Android 11 (Go edition)?
Google this week introduced its latest iteration of the Android operating system which brings a host of new features to enhance the smartphone experience. Now the tech giant has launched the Android 11 (Go edition).
Launched in 2018, the Android (Go edition) has been specifically designed to address the needs of entry-level devices and is available on 100 million devices globally. Also, starting next month, it will be available on all new devices with up to 2GB of memory and with an additional 270 MB of free memory, three to four more apps can run in the background. Android (Go edition) on 2GB devices will also offer up to 900MB of additional free storage space.
The Android 11 (Go edition) improves communication, device usability and privacy. Here's a quick look at the new features.
- Apps on the latest version launch 20 percent faster than they did on Android 10 (Go edition)
- The notification section now has a dedicated 'conversations' space, allowing users to see, respond to, and manage them at one place
- Android 11 (Go edition) comes with new privacy enhancements. For instance, the one-time permissions feature allows users to grant individual apps single-use access to specific sensors like your microphone, camera or location. The next time the app needs access they will have to ask for permission again. Additionally, app permissions will get "auto-reset" if they aren't used for a long time and users will be notified.
- It brings gesture-based navigation to take advantage of the increased screen real estate and fluidly switch between apps using simple swipes
