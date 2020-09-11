What’s new in Android 11 (Go edition)?

Google this week introduced its latest iteration of the Android operating system which brings a host of new features to enhance the smartphone experience. Now the tech giant has launched the Android 11 (Go edition).

Launched in 2018, the Android (Go edition) has been specifically designed to address the needs of entry-level devices and is available on 100 million devices globally. Also, starting next month, it will be available on all new devices with up to 2GB of memory and with an additional 270 MB of free memory, three to four more apps can run in the background. Android (Go edition) on 2GB devices will also offer up to 900MB of additional free storage space.

The Android 11 (Go edition) improves communication, device usability and privacy. Here's a quick look at the new features.