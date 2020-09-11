Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Normal life comes to grinding halt in West Bengal

All public transport, offices and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, remained closed as strict restrictions were clamped. The lockdown was also almost total in Kolkata and in districts barring some places like Purulia town, Asansol, Durgapur where some grocery shops and vegetable vendors did brisk business in the morning before police stepped in, official reports said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:36 IST
Lockdown: Normal life comes to grinding halt in West Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Friday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases. All public transport, offices and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, remained closed as strict restrictions were clamped.

The lockdown was also almost total in Kolkata and in districts barring some places like Purulia town, Asansol, Durgapur where some grocery shops and vegetable vendors did brisk business in the morning before police stepped in, official reports said. In Kolkata, a near deserted look was seen in different parts of the city including Rajabazar, Gariahat, Hazra crossing, Hudco crossing Ultadanga as police set up road barricades to monitor vehicles.

In Hazra crossing drones were pressed into service to keep a tab on movement of vehicles and individuals while road barriers were put in the middle of forlorn looking Howrah Bridge to check the motorists, reports said. At Lake town, the cops were seen using thermal guns to check the temperature of some of those having gone out for essential works.

All the markets, shops, commercial establishments were closed while pharmacies were allowed to keep open. Police made some arrests in city and elsewhere for violations of lockdown norms.

The earlier lockdown was on September 7. The state-wide complete lockdown on September 12 was withdrawn on Thursday in the interest of the students appearing for the NEET.

The state had reported 1,93,175 COVID-19 cases till Thursday..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Van repeatedly rams police car in Amsterdam, driver arrested

A driver repeatedly rammed a van into a police car early Friday morning in downtown Amsterdam and then drove into two police motorcycles that were parked to form a roadblock, police in the Dutch capital reported on Twitter. The van burst in...

Student arrested for attending school in person, in protest

A high school senior was arrested Thursday after repeatedly showing up to the building in protest on days he had been scheduled for remote learning. Maverick Stow, 17, was issued a five-day suspension for appearing Tuesday at William Floyd ...

Moria migrants stuck on Lesbos island, locals oppose shelter plans

Thousands of migrants remained stranded on Lesbos island for a third day on streets near Greeces largest migrant camp on Friday, after fires burned the facility the ground.The Moria camp - notorious for poor living conditions - hosted more ...

UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Britains economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.Output expanded by 6.6 in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020