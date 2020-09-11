Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme 7 update brings August security patch and some new features

As for the specifications, the Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset along with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:36 IST
Realme 7 update brings August security patch and some new features

The newly-launched Realme 7 has started receiving a new update that brings the August 2020 Android security patch along with several improvements and a couple of new features including the 64-megapixel professional mode to the mid-range phone.

The 306MB OTA update comes with UI version RMX2151_11_A.43 and optimizes rear camera quality, charging speed, fingerprint unlock speed and touch control experience.

Here's the complete changelog for the Realme 7 update:

Security

  • Security Patch: August 2020

Camera

  • Added 64M professional mode
  • Optimized the quality of the rear camera
  • Optimized the quality of backlight shooting in outdoors
  • Optimized the noise in night mode

Charging

  • Added decimal point display feature for fast charging animation
  • Optimized the charging speed

Application

  • Added support for Amazon Alexa (need to download Alexa from Google Store)

Touch

  • Optimized the touch control experience

Game

  • Optimized the game experience of Rules of Survival

Fingerprint

  • Optimized the fingerprint unlock speed

The Realme 7 was launched earlier this month alongside the Realme 7 Pro and went on sale fo the first time on September 10. The phone comes in two memory configuration 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 16,999.

As for the specifications, the Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset along with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.

On the camera front, it houses Sony IMX682 64MP Quad Camera and a Sony IMX471-powered 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge and also supports Super Power Saving Mode that lets users choose up to six Apps to extend battery life.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the banks benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.Speaking...

I don't wash dirty linen in public: Fadnavis on Khadse remarks

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said he has a lot of patience and does not wash dirty linen in public. His remarks come a day after his disgruntled party colleague Eknath Khadse accused Fadnavis of having direct or indire...

Japan ship operator to pay USD 9M over Mauritius oil spill

The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday it will provide 1 billion yen USD 9 million to fund environmental projects and support the local fishi...

INTERVIEW-Top Italian designer takes on racism in fashion

By Sophie Davies Sept 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Stella Jean, the Haitian-Italian designer who has just announced a boycott of Milan Fashion Week, says she has suffered racism all her life.But it was only when the 41-year-old encounter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020