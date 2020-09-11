Realme 7 update brings August security patch and some new features

The newly-launched Realme 7 has started receiving a new update that brings the August 2020 Android security patch along with several improvements and a couple of new features including the 64-megapixel professional mode to the mid-range phone.

The 306MB OTA update comes with UI version RMX2151_11_A.43 and optimizes rear camera quality, charging speed, fingerprint unlock speed and touch control experience.

Here's the complete changelog for the Realme 7 update:

Security

Security Patch: August 2020

Camera

Added 64M professional mode

Optimized the quality of the rear camera

Optimized the quality of backlight shooting in outdoors

Optimized the noise in night mode

Charging

Added decimal point display feature for fast charging animation

Optimized the charging speed

Application

Added support for Amazon Alexa (need to download Alexa from Google Store)

Touch

Optimized the touch control experience

Game

Optimized the game experience of Rules of Survival

Fingerprint

Optimized the fingerprint unlock speed

The Realme 7 was launched earlier this month alongside the Realme 7 Pro and went on sale fo the first time on September 10. The phone comes in two memory configuration 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 16,999.

As for the specifications, the Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset along with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.

On the camera front, it houses Sony IMX682 64MP Quad Camera and a Sony IMX471-powered 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge and also supports Super Power Saving Mode that lets users choose up to six Apps to extend battery life.