Realme 7 update brings August security patch and some new features
As for the specifications, the Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset along with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.
The newly-launched Realme 7 has started receiving a new update that brings the August 2020 Android security patch along with several improvements and a couple of new features including the 64-megapixel professional mode to the mid-range phone.
The 306MB OTA update comes with UI version RMX2151_11_A.43 and optimizes rear camera quality, charging speed, fingerprint unlock speed and touch control experience.
Here's the complete changelog for the Realme 7 update:
Security
- Security Patch: August 2020
Camera
- Added 64M professional mode
- Optimized the quality of the rear camera
- Optimized the quality of backlight shooting in outdoors
- Optimized the noise in night mode
Charging
- Added decimal point display feature for fast charging animation
- Optimized the charging speed
Application
- Added support for Amazon Alexa (need to download Alexa from Google Store)
Touch
- Optimized the touch control experience
Game
- Optimized the game experience of Rules of Survival
Fingerprint
- Optimized the fingerprint unlock speed
The Realme 7 was launched earlier this month alongside the Realme 7 Pro and went on sale fo the first time on September 10. The phone comes in two memory configuration 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 16,999.
As for the specifications, the Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset along with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.
On the camera front, it houses Sony IMX682 64MP Quad Camera and a Sony IMX471-powered 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge and also supports Super Power Saving Mode that lets users choose up to six Apps to extend battery life.
