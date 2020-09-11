Left Menu
(Update: Pricing leaked) Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

Previous leaks suggest that the Mi 10T Pro will come with a 144Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset. The phone will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with a fast-charging capability and will boot Android 10.

Image Credit: Twitter(@stationChat)

The official renders of Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, the Mi 10T Pro have leaked online. The Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the Mi 10T Series likely comprising the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite, later this month.

A leaker who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Twitter has shared the official renders of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro featuring a large 108-megapixel lens along with two other lenses aligned below it. There is a tiny punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera aligned to the top of the display. Further, the images reveal that the upcoming flagship supports 5G connectivity.

The Mi 10T series will be launched all global markets including India. Late last month, tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that the Pro model will be coming to India at a price point of around Rs 35,000.

Update: Mi 10T series listed on Amazon Spain

The Xiaomi Mi 10T was reportedly listed on Amazon Spain. The listing confirms the presence of Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, a 144Hz AMOLED display and 5,00mAh battery on the Mi 10T Pro. The phone will be available in two memory variants- the 8GB+128GB model priced at EUR 640 and the 8GB+256GB model priced at EUR666.

As for the Mi 10T, the listing reveals that it will feature a 64-megapixel triple camera and Snapdragon 865 5G chipset. The 6GB+128GB model will be priced at EUR547.

