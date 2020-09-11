Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders to begin Sept 14 in India

Samsung is opening pre-booking for its third-generation foldable smartphone i.e. the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in India from September 14, the company announced on Friday.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in mystic black and mystic bronze color options, carrying a price tag of Rs 1,49,999. The device can be pre-booked via Samsung.com and across leading retail stores in the country.

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 6.2-inch (15.81cm) HD+ Super AMOLED cover display and when unfolded, the device turns into a tablet with a 7.6-inch (19.27cm) QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The dual-display smartphone adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus octa-core processor paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4500mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

Coming to the cameras, the device houses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF and OIS and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with Dual OIS, up to 10x digital zoom. Further, there is a 10-megapixel lens on the cover and as well as on the inner display.

