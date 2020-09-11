Samsung foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold2 5G to cost Rs 1.5 lakh; pre-bookings from Sep 14

Smartphone maker Samsung will start pre-booking of premium handsets Galaxy Z Fold2 5G priced at Rs 1,49,999 per unit, from September 14. The smartphone, which has a foldable screen, comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O cover display and on unfolding, the device takes the form of a tablet PC with 7.6-inch main screen with multi-tasking features.

"India has shown its love for new technology by making our previous foldable smartphones a huge success. "With the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, we are taking another bold step towards the future, creating newer, more intuitive experiences for our consumers," Samsung SWA President and CEO Ken Kang said in a statement.

The pre-booking of the device can be done by consumers on Samsung's website and across leading retail stores starting September 14. Samsung will provide a no-cost EMI offer for 12-month instalments on bookings done at its experience stores and on the website, according to the statement.

The company will provide YouTube Premium free for 4 months and Microsoft Office 365 available at a discount of 22 per cent along with the 5G technology-enabled ultra-premium device. "With enhancements across hardware and user experience, we are unfolding a new era of possibilities for the mobile device," Kang said.